This special “flash-forward” issue of BATMAN offers a glimpse into the future of Gotham City and gives readers a taste of what to expect when BATMAN ETERNAL launches later this year!
Preview: Batman #28
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 02.10.14 4 years ago
Around The Web
TOPICS#DC Comics#Batman
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With