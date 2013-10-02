Preview: Batman Black and White #2

and 10.02.13 5 years ago

The Eisner Award-winning series continues with a second amazing issue! Don”t miss new takes on the Dark Knight from legendary creators including Rafael Grampá, Dan DiDio and J.G. Jones, Rafael Albuquerque, Jeff Lemire and Alex Niño, and Michael Uslan and Dave Bullock! Plus, a cover by the amazing Jim Steranko!

