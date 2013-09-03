The Joker has FOREVER been the face of EVIL in the DC Universe…but what led him on this devious path of treachery? Andy Kubert pens this early adventure showcasing the maniacal exploits of the Crown Prince of Gotham-The JOKER!
Preview: Batman: The Joker #23.1
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 09.03.13 5 years ago
