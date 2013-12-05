Luke”s journey to Italy gets him deeper into the criminal underworld – unfortunately for him, that means fighting superpowered villains in a death tournament where he can”t use the Batwing armor!
Preview: Batwing #26
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 12.05.13 5 years ago
Around The Web
TOPICS#DC Comics
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With