Preview: Batwoman #27

Batwoman faces off against the new Black Spider as the mystery deepens! What do the wealthy citizens of Gotham City have that he wants? Will Batwoman”s overconfidence cost her her life? And on the personal front: Kate meets Maggie”s daughter!

