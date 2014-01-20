Batwoman faces off against the new Black Spider as the mystery deepens! What do the wealthy citizens of Gotham City have that he wants? Will Batwoman”s overconfidence cost her her life? And on the personal front: Kate meets Maggie”s daughter!
Preview: Batwoman #27
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 01.20.14 5 years ago
