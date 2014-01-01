Tobias Whale has not forgotten the store of weapons sunk under Gotham City”s bay. He”s ready to salvage the ship, but Batman”s also made plans. When they collide undersea near the continental shelf, who will prevail?
Preview: Beware the Batman #3
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 01.01.14 5 years ago
