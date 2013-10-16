Preview: He-Man and the Masters of the Universe #7

#DC Comics
and 10.16.13 5 years ago

A new adventure begins here! With Eternia still occupied by the Horde, He-Man and King Randor lead a small group of Masters on a quest to find the one object that might free Eternia! Join new writer Dan Abnett as he takes He-Man and the Masters of the Universe into their next great chapter!

TOPICS#DC Comics
TAGSdan abnettDC COMICSHEMANHeMan And The Masters Of The UniversRafael Kayananyildiray cinar

