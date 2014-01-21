Preview: Justice League #27

A FOREVER EVIL tie-in! With the Justice League still missing, a barely functional Cyborg will need help if he”s going to take down the Crime Syndicate! To do that, he must find Doctor Will Magnus! (via Nerdist)
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 01.21.14 5 years ago
