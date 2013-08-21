Preview: Justice League: Trinity War – Director’s Cut #1

#Justice League #DC Comics
and 08.21.13 5 years ago

The War of the Justice Leagues is here-and now, DC Comics presents the first chapter in this epic event in a new Director”s Cut, featuring Geoff Johns” original script from JUSTICE LEAGUE #22 and Ivan Reis” artwork presented in pencil form!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Justice League#DC Comics
TAGSDC COMICSGEOFF JOHNSivan reisJustice LeagueJustice League Trinity War Directors Cuttrinity war

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP