“What Happened Was…” When Calendar Man and Batman battle during a Gotham Knights game, things go very, very wrong. But with everyone in the crowd giving a different eyewitness account, will the GCPD even be able to figure out what happened? DIGITAL FIRST!
Preview: Legends of the Dark Knight #1
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 08.08.13 5 years ago
