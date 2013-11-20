“KRYPTON RETURNS” continues as Supergirl faces the clone wars of Krypton. Just as she was starting to accept Superboy”s clone origins, she faces the horrible past of her home planet. And she must once again face H”El.
Preview: Supergirl #25
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 11.20.13 5 years ago
Around The Web
TOPICS#Supergirl#DC Comics
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With