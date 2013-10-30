Leading into next month”s landmark issue #25, the Teen Titans continue their trip through time as the team must confront Jon Lane Kent, the Superboy of the future, who could one day wipe out the most powerful heroes on Earth. Can the Titan’s Superboy defeat the man he was cloned from by Harvest?
Preview: Teen Titans Annual #2
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 10.30.13
TOPICS#DC Comics
