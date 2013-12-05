Preview: Trinity of Sin: The Phantom Stranger #14

#DC Comics
A FOREVER EVIL TIE-IN! John Constantine, Swamp Thing and Nightmare Nurse have a plan for how to stop FOREVER EVIL-to destroy the embodiment of Evil Itself-and they intend to draft Phantom Stranger into their war. But the Stranger has no intention of joining the new Justice League Dark-until Constantine opens a door into the Stranger’s past, revealing secrets that make him question everything he’s ever believed about himself…

