Preview: Trinity of Sin: The Phantom Stranger #14

A FOREVER EVIL TIE-IN! John Constantine, Swamp Thing and Nightmare Nurse have a plan for how to stop FOREVER EVIL-to destroy the embodiment of Evil Itself-and they intend to draft Phantom Stranger into their war. But the Stranger has no intention of joining the new Justice League Dark-until Constantine opens a door into the Stranger’s past, revealing secrets that make him question everything he’s ever believed about himself…