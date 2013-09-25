Preview: Wonder Woman: First Born #23.2

#Wonder Woman #DC Comics
and 09.25.13 5 years ago

The First Born son of Zeus-Wonder Woman”s oldest brother-has returned to claim the throne of Olympus! But it”s been a long and bloody road to reach his destiny…and you won”t believe the horror when you meet the rest of Wonder Woman”s extended “family”!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wonder Woman#DC Comics
TAGSacobrian azzarelloDC COMICSfirst bornforever evilVictor ibanezvillians monthWonder WomanWonder Woman First Born

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP