The First Born son of Zeus-Wonder Woman”s oldest brother-has returned to claim the throne of Olympus! But it”s been a long and bloody road to reach his destiny…and you won”t believe the horror when you meet the rest of Wonder Woman”s extended “family”!
Preview: Wonder Woman: First Born #23.2
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 09.25.13 5 years ago
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With