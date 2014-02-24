Power Girl and Huntress come face to face with the Superman and Batman of the DC Universe for the first time in chapter 2 of “First Contact”! Continues in next month”s BATMAN/SUPERMAN #9!
Preview: Worlds’ Finest #20
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 02.24.14
