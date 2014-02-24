Preview: Worlds’ Finest #20

#DC Comics
and 02.24.14 4 years ago

Power Girl and Huntress come face to face with the Superman and Batman of the DC Universe for the first time in chapter 2 of “First Contact”! Continues in next month”s BATMAN/SUPERMAN #9!

#DC Comics
TAGSDC COMICSEmanuela LupacchinoHUNTRESSJason WrightJoe Weemspower girlPual LevitzRB SilvaScott McDanielworld's finest

