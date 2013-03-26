Queens of The Stone Age headed out on tour to support June release

As we previously reported, Queens of the Stone Age”s first album in six years, “…Like Clockwork,” will come out in June. We still don”t have an exact date, but the label will be Matador, best known for releasing albums by acts like Belle & Sebastian, Yo La Tengo and Interpol over the years.

In addition to playing at Lollapalooza Brazil this weekend, the band will go on an “extensive world tour,” according to a press release. It will make the first time the band hit the stage since its limited dates in 2011 around the re-release of QOTSA”s 1998 debut.

So who exactly is in the band now? It”s Josh Homme, Troy Van Leeuwen, Dean Fertita, and MIchael Shuman. Handling drumming duties on the album were Dave Grohl, Joey Castillo and Jon Theodore. Among the guests on “…Like Clockwork” are Elton John, Trent Reznor, Jake Shears, Mark Lanegan. Josh Homme and the band produced the set, which was recorded by Mark Rankin at Pink Duck Studios in Burbank, Calif. “…Like Clockwork” is the band”s first album since 2007″s “Era Vulgaris.”

Exact release date and tour dates are coming soon. So is June.

