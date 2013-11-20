R. Kelly’s one-track mind: New ‘Black Panties’ art, tracklist, Gaga and sex songs

After bumping and grinding with Lady Gaga and collaborating with Justin Bieber on a slow jam, R. Kelly is preparing to release his new solo album “Black Panties” on Dec. 10. The R&B singer unveiled two album covers today, a standard and deluxe edition that each feature women in black lace lingerie, plus the tracklist. The cover art and tracklist are included below.
The standard album art shows Kelly in a lace “Phantom of the Opera”-type mask, holding a nearly naked woman like a cello, while the deluxe depicts Kells in silk pajamas surrounded by women wearing only underwear.
Following their sex-simulating SNL performance, yesterday Gaga tweeted that the video for her song with Kelly, “Do What U Want,” will up the ante. No word yet on when the Terry Richardson-directed video is set to steam up screens.
This week, Kelly proved that he can turn any topic into a soulful, sex ode. Watch in the video below as he improvises slow jams “Sex Dolphin,” “Ice Hockey,” “Sex Newspaper” and “Italian Hero Sandwich of Love.”
http://player.ooyala.com/v3/M2IxMTZiNDExZmU1MDIyOTc2NzA0NmVi
OO.ready(function() { OO.Player.create(‘ooyalaplayer’, ‘hlNm5naDrKS1QKQHaeDer1GTsD_SRoLh’, {‘autoplay’: true }); });
The titles of his actual songs on “Black Panties” are almost as ridiculous, including: “Legs Shakin'” (featuring Ludacris), “Marry the Pussy,” “Crazy Sex” and “All the Way” (featuring Kelly Rowland).
Here’s the tracklist for “Black Panties”:
Join The Discussion: Log In With