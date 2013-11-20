R. Kelly’s one-track mind: New ‘Black Panties’ art, tracklist, Gaga and sex songs

After bumping and grinding with Lady Gaga and collaborating with Justin Bieber on a slow jam, R. Kelly is preparing to release his new solo album “Black Panties” on Dec. 10. The R&B singer unveiled two album covers today, a standard and deluxe edition that each feature women in black lace lingerie, plus the tracklist. The cover art and tracklist are included below.

The standard album art shows Kelly in a lace “Phantom of the Opera”-type mask, holding a nearly naked woman like a cello, while the deluxe depicts Kells in silk pajamas surrounded by women wearing only underwear.

Following their sex-simulating SNL performance, yesterday Gaga tweeted that the video for her song with Kelly, “Do What U Want,” will up the ante. No word yet on when the Terry Richardson-directed video is set to steam up screens.

This week, Kelly proved that he can turn any topic into a soulful, sex ode. Watch in the video below as he improvises slow jams “Sex Dolphin,” “Ice Hockey,” “Sex Newspaper” and “Italian Hero Sandwich of Love.”

http://player.ooyala.com/v3/M2IxMTZiNDExZmU1MDIyOTc2NzA0NmVi

OO.ready(function() { OO.Player.create(‘ooyalaplayer’, ‘hlNm5naDrKS1QKQHaeDer1GTsD_SRoLh’, {‘autoplay’: true }); });

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The titles of his actual songs on “Black Panties” are almost as ridiculous, including: “Legs Shakin'” (featuring Ludacris), “Marry the Pussy,” “Crazy Sex” and “All the Way” (featuring Kelly Rowland).

Here’s the tracklist for “Black Panties”:

1. “Legs Shakin'” featuring Ludacris

2. “Cookie”

3. “Throw This Money on You”

4. “Prelude”

5. “Marry the Pussy”

6. “You Deserve Better”

7. “Genius”

8. “All the Way” featuring Kelly Rowland

9. “My Story” featuring 2 Chainz

10. “Right Back”

11. “Spend That” featuring Jeezy

12. “Crazy Sex”

13. “Shut Up”

Deluxe edition tracks:

14. “Tear It Up” featuring Future

15. “Show Ya Pussy” featuring Migos & Juicy J

16. “Physical”

17. “Every Position”