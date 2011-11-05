Reality TV Roundup: A ‘Survivor’ turns, Justin Bieber sings and ‘The X Factor’ lip-synchs

Welcome to Reality TV Roundup — a quick look at some of the reality TV-centric stories that have recently popped up across the fine, old Interwebs. Click away, my couch potato friends. But before you do…

SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! One more time: SPOILER ALERT. If you watch “The X Factor,” “Survivor,” “Dancing with the Stars,” “Top Chef,” “Project Accessory” or “America’s Next Top Model,” the latest elimination for each show is revealed in the text below. The hope is that, if you missed this week’s program and would rather clear out your DVR than watch the episode, you can get a quick hit here. But don’t come crying to me if you find out something you didn’t want to know. You’ve been warned. Also note: lots of non-competition reality info lurks below, too.

COMPETITION REALITY SHOWS

SURVIVOR

It’s a tie on “Survivor” following the merge, as both teams stick to their alliances . Until Cochran flips, and Keith is out. Read more here:

Ousted cast mate Mikayla Wingle talks “Survivor: South Pacific.” And pre-chewed pork. Ick.

THE AMAZING RACE

The teams must haul tobacco and had the option of making trucks out of milk cartons. And no one went home . No joke.

THE X FACTOR

DANCING WITH THE STARS

This week on “DWTS” was spooky in both good and bad ways , and not just because of Halloween. Justin Bieber performed, David Arquette was eliminated and Ricki Lake continued wiping the floor with everyone.

Chaz Bono i s totally gonna sue the National Enquirer. Not for calling him an Ewok, but for suggesting he’s going to die soon.

TOP CHEF

In case you were worried Padma’s kid was wandering around the “Top Chef” set, sticking her fingers into sockets, she’s fine.

PROJECT ACCESSORY

They made shoes this week. SHOES . And Kelly’s awful yellow ones got her sent home.

AMERICA’S NEXT TOP MODEL

NON-COMPETITION REALITY TV SHOWS

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS

Dana and Brandi rap . Not really.

Halloween may be over, but see how Brandi and Dana dressed up. Brandi’s costume? Slut pig. I’m not making that up.

MISC.

Conan O’Brien officiates a gay wedding on his TV show. The best part? Free wedding video!

Kate Gosselin is writing a blog . For a couponing site. Money must be TIGHT.

Gordon Ramsay ALWAYS talks dirty . But that doesn’t mean editing can’t make it dirtier.