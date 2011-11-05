Reality TV Roundup: A ‘Survivor’ turns, Justin Bieber sings and ‘The X Factor’ lip-synchs

Welcome to Reality TV Roundup — a quick look at some of the reality TV-centric stories that have recently popped up across the fine, old Interwebs. Click away, my couch potato friends. But before you do…
SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! One more time: SPOILER ALERT. If you watch “The X Factor,” “Survivor,” “Dancing with the Stars,” “Top Chef,” “Project Accessory” or “America’s Next Top Model,” the latest elimination for each show is revealed in the text below. The hope is that, if you missed this week’s program and would rather clear out your DVR than watch the episode, you can get a quick hit here. But don’t come crying to me if you find out something you didn’t want to know. You’ve been warned. Also note: lots of non-competition reality info lurks below, too.
COMPETITION REALITY SHOWS
SURVIVOR
Ousted cast mate Mikayla Wingle
talks “Survivor: South Pacific.” And pre-chewed pork. Ick.
THE AMAZING RACE
The teams must haul tobacco and had the option of making trucks out of milk cartons. And no one went home
. No joke.
THE X FACTOR
The first act going home
is InTENsity. I suppose they lacked… intensity. Still, Paula’s very, very proud of them.
DANCING WITH THE STARS
This week on “DWTS” was spooky in both good and bad ways
, and not just because of Halloween. Justin Bieber performed, David Arquette was eliminated and Ricki Lake continued wiping the floor with everyone.
Chaz Bono is totally gonna sue
the National Enquirer
. Not for calling him an Ewok, but for suggesting he’s going to die soon.
TOP CHEF
Twenty-nine contestants flood Texas. A bunch of them get sent home
(like Tyler, the standout idiot)– and some get a second chance thanks to “the bubble.” Go, Edward! And Grayson!
In case you were worried Padma’s kid was wandering around
the “Top Chef” set, sticking her fingers into sockets, she’s fine.
PROJECT ACCESSORY
They made shoes this week. SHOES
. And Kelly’s awful yellow ones got her sent home.
AMERICA’S NEXT TOP MODEL
NON-COMPETITION REALITY TV SHOWS
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS
Dana and Brandi rap
. Not really.
MISC.
Conan O’Brien officiates a gay wedding
on his TV show. The best part? Free wedding video!
Kate Gosselin is writing a blog
. For a couponing site. Money must be TIGHT.
“Survivor” winner Ethan Zohn’s cancer is back
. But he’s still running the New York City marathon. Go, Ethan!
