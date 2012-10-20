Reality TV Roundup: ‘Project Runway’ and ‘Real Housewives’ seasons wrap and more

Welcome to Reality TV Roundup — a quick look at some of the reality TV-centric stories that have recently popped up across the fine, old Interwebs. Click away, my couch potato friends. But before you do…
SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! One more time: SPOILER ALERT. If you watch any competition shows, the latest elimination for each show is probably revealed in the text below. The hope is that, if you missed this week’s program and would rather clear out your DVR than watch the episode, you can get a quick hit here. But don’t come crying to me if you find out something you didn’t want to know. You’ve been warned. Also note: lots of non-competition reality info lurks below, too.
COMPETITION REALITY SHOWS
DANCING WITH THE STARS
Another couple gets sent home. Because they really, truly weren’t that good. Well, the pro was good. The celebrity sucked. Also, teams were picked.
Another couple gets sent home. Because they really, truly weren’t that good. Well, the pro was good. The celebrity sucked. Also, teams were picked.
High scores are handed out to people who deserved them. Like, Olympic athletes. Everyone else can probably go home, really.
PROJECT RUNWAY
Nina Garcia and Tim Gunn talk about the show, and Tim Gunn talks smack about Gwetchen. Love this.
SURVIVOR
THE AMAZING RACE
Caitlin and Brittany talk to HitFix about their time on the show. Damn cabbies.
Someone throws a fit in a third world country. So not cool.
THE VOICE
Khloe Kardashian gets a real job. Sort of. With Mario Lopez. Whee.
Battles continue. So violent, these reality TV shows.
And, previous to those battles, other battles.
THE X FACTOR
The judges lure the competitors into their homes and drink their blood. Just kidding.
NON-COMPETITION REALITY TV SHOWS
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY
The last part of the three-part reunion wraps up. And yes, these women really, really hate each other.
MISC.
“America’s Next Top Model” is going to feature guys! Let’s hope this doesn’t become “Bachelor Pad” with super skinny people.
“The Great British Bake-Off” is coming to the U.S. Which means it will be “The Great American Bake-Off,” because the only British food we like is cooked by Gordon Ramsay and Jamie Oliver.
The widow of the modern-day mummy talks to HitFix. Yeah, she let her husband get doused in honey, soaked in salt water and wrapped up. Good times.
The second Obama-Romney debate pulled in 65.6 million viewers. It’s a hit! Don’t know if it will go to series, though.
The “Long Island Medium” not only speaks to the dead, she speaks to the unborn in this clip. Crazy.
Lindsay Lohan. Barbara Walters. Talking.
Join The Discussion: Log In With