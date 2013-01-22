Report: Arnold Schwarzenegger confirms return to ‘Terminator’ series

Arnold Schwarzenegger is back on the big screen as a leading man, but now it appears he’ll finally reprise his most famous role.

The actor has revealed that he will appear in the next “Terminator” film, being developed by by producer David Ellison, although there’s been no official confirmation as of yet.

The former California governor revealed the news during a London press conference “The Last Stand,” reports Bleeding Cool.

The film’s producers recently hired a pair of writers to pen the script. “Avatar” co-producer Laeta Kalogridis and “Drive Angry” scribe Patrick Lussier will team for the screenplay, although it’s unknown if it will revolve around the Connor family like the previous installments. Likewise, it’s not known how Schwarzenegger’s age will be dealt with in the film, seeing as how the terminator is an ageless machine in the other films.

Schwarzenegger starred as the killer cyborg in James Cameron’s 1984 “The Terminator,” before being reprogrammed for good in the 1991 “Terminator 2: Judgement Day.” Cameron exited the series, and it took more than a decade for “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines” (2003) to come out. Schwarzenegger then sat out 2009’s “Terminator Salvation.”

“The Last Stand,” Schwarzenegger’s first leading role in ten years, has so far struggled at the U.S. box office.