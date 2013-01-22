Report: Arnold Schwarzenegger confirms return to ‘Terminator’ series

Arnold Schwarzenegger is back on the big screen as a leading man, but now it appears he’ll finally reprise his most famous role.
The actor has revealed that he will appear in the next “Terminator” film, being developed by by producer David Ellison, although there’s been no official confirmation as of yet.
The former California governor revealed the news during a London press conference “The Last Stand,” reports Bleeding Cool.
The film’s producers recently hired a pair of writers to pen the script. “Avatar” co-producer Laeta Kalogridis and “Drive Angry” scribe Patrick Lussier will team for the screenplay, although it’s unknown if it will revolve around the Connor family like the previous installments. Likewise, it’s not known how Schwarzenegger’s age will be dealt with in the film, seeing as how the terminator is an ageless machine in the other films.
Schwarzenegger starred as the killer cyborg in James Cameron’s 1984 “The Terminator,” before being reprogrammed for good in the 1991 “Terminator 2: Judgement Day.” Cameron exited the series, and it took more than a decade for “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines” (2003) to come out. Schwarzenegger then sat out 2009’s “Terminator Salvation.”
“The Last Stand,” Schwarzenegger’s first leading role in ten years, has so far struggled at the U.S. box office.
You knew this was coming after The Last Stand bombed
Which is a shame because it was actually a decent movie.
He did tell us about this… repeatedly…. “I’ll be back” – remember?
Bahahaha!! Now this right here is a funny comment! Nice work dude!
Dealing with his age is simple enough – in the first movie Reese describes a Terminator as “living flesh over a metal endoskeleton”.
…you figure out the obvious solution. ;-)
Simple.
The production will use prosthetics and / or CGI to make Arnold look younger.
This technique has been done in films for over 15 years.
The way I see it working is that he portrays the person the T-850 was modeled after and is concerned with some form of redemption since his likeness is now part of a killing machine.
I like that idea
Hahaha, that’s just ridiculous…
T5 must be make a very high danger, thrill, style high machines and awe evil cyborgs versus T-800 as Arnold! (T-600 or T-700). It must be rated “R”, very bloods or gores. T-800 fights many versus other very danger evil cyborgs as T-600 or 700 or others, crashes vehicles, damage T-800 human! But It is final now. Please go very good and high best make of T5!!! Hope we can’t wait, and are very excite more! Thanks!!!!!
who cares? produce a season 3 of TSCC over this trite nonsense…
Now that is more like it. TSCC was a brilliant series and we need more of it.
I didn’t know robots can age.
Please, please, please don’t let him appear naked.
So what is this going to be? A sequel to T3? A reboot? A re-imagining?
Schwarzenegger should choose his next projects very carefully if he wants to return to his glory days. The fact that “The Last Stand” bombed doesn’t mean he should retreat to rehashing all his old projects (Terminator, Conan, Twins, etc). In fact he should distance himself from them or he may find his career is all but washed up.
“The Last Stand” was a good idea. It was a Schwarzenegger formula movie with an up and coming director. I believe it will do well on blu-ray and pay-for-view. Why it tanked at the box office may be due to the current climate in the US with Sandy Hook still on everyone’s minds. Of course this didn’t seem to affect “Django Unchained” but I still hear comments about the violence in that movie.
And I still think that Die Hard 5 will tank too.
Which is too bad. The Last Stand was quite a fun watch.
I’ll be back!
The Last Stand is a great movie. I will make some money over seas and in blu ray sales
By the time the new Terminator film is made CGI will have made leaps and bounds. They can easily by then make Arnold look just as young as he did in the first Terminator film. I’m just happy they’re bringing back the movie. McG’s version didn’t capitalize enough story wise, but he had the right idea on where the story should go creatively. This is awesome news!