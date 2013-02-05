Chris Pratt set to star in Marvel’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

Marvel Studios may have found its lead Guardian for their planned superhero epic “Guardians Of The Galaxy,” directed by James Gunn.
“Parks and Recreation” star Chris Pratt is set to play the key role of Star-Lord, the half-alien hero leader whose real name is Peter Quill, according to Deadline.
Sources close to Marvel Studios have confirmed that Pratt has landed the role.
The futuristic “Guardians” will depict Star-Lord and his superhero team against an evil alien race, and will directly tie into other Marvel phase 2 films such as “The Avengers 2,” and, possibly, the upcoming “Iron Man 3.”
Other actors who have been rumored to be in contention for the role of Star-Lord include Joseph Gordon-Levitt (who reportedly turned down the role), John Krasinski (“The Office”), Jim Sturgess (“Cloud Atlas”) , Wes Bentley (“The Hunger Games”), Chris Lowell (“Private Practice”), and Cam Gigandet (“Twilight”).
Jim Carrey and Adam Sandler are also allegedly being considered for voice roles in the film.
Pratt is best known for his comedic turn as the goofy Andy on NBC’s “Parks and Recreation,” but was also seen in “Moneyball” and as one of the Navy SEALs in Kathryn Bigelow”s “Zero Dark Thirty.” He’s currently starring in the all-star comedy anthology “Movie 43.”
Part of Marvel’s Phase 2, “Guardians Of The Galaxy,” will hit theaters August 1, 2014.
What do you think of the news?
Do it.
FOR THE LOVE OF GOD DO IT.
Well I have no idea what they’re planning, but honestly, I can see Chris Pratt in a James Gunn movie, easily.
Surprised Gordon-Levitt didn’t sign, and even more surprised the studio didn’t go with Lee Pace. Pratt seems to have come out of nowhere, but I’m guessing it’s a result of the Academy-nominated attention Zero Dark Thirty is getting, supported by his work on Parks & Rec. I’ve always liked the guy. Parks & Rec proved he has real comedic brilliance, and it seems to have been a discovery from a role that was originally intended as a mini-arc for a good-looking leading man. Not sure if Pratt has been piling on the pounds as a comedic character choice for Parks & Rec or if he simply likes to eat, but either way it’s back to the gym for him, perhaps focusing on slimming instead of just turning the fat to muscle like he did for Zero Dark. I like the guy though, and I think he’s proved in Moneyball and Zero Dark that in addition to his now-proven light comedic touch he also has a sharp focus, and it’s interesting because the skill set for both are so far apart. Even though this news comes out of left field, I’m interested and excited to see what he does with the part and how this film turns out. This is definitely one of the strangest ways they could have gone with the role, but I think the movie will be a lot better off than a lot of the very generic names that were on the short list. I have a feeling Gunn and Pratt will do some inspired work together as well.
I’m not doubting Pratt’s talent but I think that the notoriously cheap Marvel Studio found an actor that’s price was right (unlike JGL).
Pratt is particularly skilled at gaining and losing weight. He puts on about 30 pounds before each season since Andy is supposed to be kind of a slouch. Not to mention he got shredded for ZDT as seen here in this selfie he debuted on Conan:
[www.eonline.com]
“He’s currently starring in the all-star comedy anthology “Movie 43.” ”
They say that as if it’s something you’d want to see on someone’s resume.
What a pleasant, pleasant surprise! I was expecting to see one of the names already rumored, but this is an inspired choice. I was grinning from ear to ear when I read the story. Well done, Marvel!
Agreed! An inspired choice and far more interesting than the rest of the people they were testing! Bert Macklin FBI will be very happy!