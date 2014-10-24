Report: WB looking for a female director to lead ‘Wonder Woman’

Warner Bros. is looking for a real-life superheroine to bring “Wonder Woman” to the bigscreen.

The studio is reportedly searching for a female director to helm the iconic DC Comics character's first solo film in 2017, after Gal Gadot first appears as the Amazonian warrior in 2016's “Batman V Superman.”

In a rundown of the upcoming deluge of superhero films from both Marvel and DC (nearly thirty over the next 6 years), The Hollywood Reporter noted that “Warners… is opting for strong directors, tapping David Ayer ('Fury') for 'Suicide Squad' and seeking a female helmer for Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman.'”

Although there have been no official news reports, numerous rumors floating around the Internet point to the possibility of Kathryn Bigelow (“Hurt Locker”), Catherine Hardwicke (“Twilght”), and Michelle MacLaren (“Breaking Bad”), among other notable names.

Whoever is chosen, it will mark the first time that a major studio superhero film was directed by a female since Lexi Alexander helmed Marvel's “Punisher: War Zone” in 2008.

At one point, Patty Jenkins (“Monster”) was set to direct Marvel's “Thor: The Dark World,” but she exited the project due to creative differences and was replaced with “Game of Thrones” vet Alan Taylor.

We'll keep you posted as DC narrows down the field in choosing a director for “Wonder Woman” as well as their other upcoming superhero films, including “Shazam,” “The Flash,” “Cyborg” and “Green Lantern.”

Meanwhile, “Batman V Superman” and “Justice League” will be directed by “Man of Steel” vet Zack Snyder

Who would you lke to see direct “Wonder Woman”?