Ridley Scott says ‘questions will be answered’ with ‘Prometheus’ Blu-ray

“Prometheus” fans (and haters) may finally be getting some answers.

The details of the U.S. DVD and Blu-ray release of the Ridley Scott film were revealed this week.

Buyers will have two versions to choose from: A 2-disc Blu-ray with extra features or a 4-disc collector”s edition packed with even more extra features.

The latter includes both the 2D and 3D versions, plus separate DVD and digital copies of the film, and a treasure trove of extras that Scott promises that “questions will be answered.”

Questions like “Who created the Alien?” and “Is ‘Prometheus’ set on the same planet as ‘Alien’?” are asked in the trailer below, but no one addresses what many moviegoers saw as plot-holes.

Scott also teases that questions about The Engineers will be answered in the upcoming sequel to the prequel.

Over seven hours of special features will include two audio commentaries (including Scott and divisive co-writer Damon Lindelof), five featurettes, trailers and TV spot, plus 15 minutes of deleted scenes, including alternate opening and alternate ending. Both the 2-disc and 4-disc versions include the deleted scenes.

Watch the trailer for the release here:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“Prometheus” hits stores October 9.