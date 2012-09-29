Ridley Scott says ‘questions will be answered’ with ‘Prometheus’ Blu-ray

“Prometheus” fans (and haters) may finally be getting some answers.
The details of the U.S. DVD and Blu-ray release of the Ridley Scott film were revealed this week.
Buyers will have two versions to choose from: A 2-disc Blu-ray with extra features or a 4-disc collector”s edition packed with even more extra features.
The latter includes both the 2D and 3D versions, plus separate DVD and digital copies of the film, and a treasure trove of extras that Scott promises that “questions will be answered.”
Questions like “Who created the Alien?” and “Is ‘Prometheus’ set on the same planet as ‘Alien’?” are asked in the trailer below, but no one addresses what many moviegoers saw as plot-holes.
Scott also teases that questions about The Engineers will be answered in the upcoming sequel to the prequel.
Over seven hours of special features will include two audio commentaries (including Scott and divisive co-writer Damon Lindelof), five featurettes, trailers and TV spot, plus 15 minutes of deleted scenes, including alternate opening and alternate ending. Both the 2-disc and 4-disc versions include the deleted scenes.
Watch the trailer for the release here:
“Prometheus” hits stores October 9.
Whatever happened to telling a complete story in the theatrical cut of the movie instead of forcing people to then purchase the rest of the details in the home video version? If this keeps up, Hollywood is going to start wondering why no one is going to the show because everyone has decided to only spend money on the complete package?
And what is this nonsense with extras being segregated to only the most expensive editions of the home video release? First it was you had to buy the two-disc DVD because the single-disc package didn’t have extras. (This suited those who don’t care about extras and just want the movie.) Then it was only on the Blu-ray version, which was OK for me because I pretty much only buy BDs. But now I have to pay for a 3D BD that I can’t even play AND a DVD that I don’t even want in order to get the featurettes that I do want?!?? WTFF?!?!?
I picked up the four-disc Avengers and sold the 3D disc to a co-worker and the DVD to my girlfriend’s brother making my out-of-pocket cost for the rest about $3. Nice. What sucks is that I still have a pointless digital copy disc cluttering up things and the best extras were on a Target-exclusive disc. This is precisely the short-sighted greed that will harm the business in the long run. Compared to sets like the 5-disc Blade Runner (five versions of the movie on Blu and massive documentaries and extras on DVD) or the 3-disc Avatar, Avengers blows for movie aficionados.
The 2-disc version *does* include the deleted scenes — that was my mistake for leaving it out of the article (it’s been fixed). But I hear you on the Blu-ray/DVD/digital copy front. It seems unnecessary.
The 3D Collectors edition has a 2D bonus disk
you can still play it
I already watched the deleted scenes. cutting them was a mistake. they gave the engineers more humanity. don’t get it.
This is just so wrong! Well its really good from the marketing point of view , but this is bad cinema.. Making a completely FAIL movie, and then say its actually really good, just go and buy the dvd, you will see its great, it explains it all… Yeah right.. Well it will not the film itself any better .
What a load of bull. To have the complete story, you have to buy the blu ray and watch the extras? The film is supposed to do that. fcuk Hollywod and Ridley Scott.
not only will i not be buying / renting / torrenting this, i want to be compensated for the time i wasted not just seeing this movie, but for the time i wasted hoping it was going to be anything more than a turd.
never again, mr. scott.
Seems to be a rather impressive visual atmosphere trip, though.
Shouldn’t a movie answer its own questions without having to watch additional material? Its a film. Grow up Ridley.
Gee, they didn’t do that with the “ultimate matrix edition”, that would’ve been so cool! ;)
So, what, are they just gonna answer them in text, or do some crazy interactive feature?
Gee, they didn’t do that with the “ultimate matrix edition”, I felt so cheated! ;)
So, what, they’re gonna answer the questions in text format, or actually do some crazy interactive DVD game or something?
At least I’m curious enough to read about it somewhere.