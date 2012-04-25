Rooney Mara steps in for Carey Mulligan in upcoming Spike Jonze film

Rooney Mara, fresh off her Oscar nomination for “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,” is likely stepping in for another pixie-ish young Oscar nominee.

The actress is in talks to replace Carey Mulligan in Spike Jonze’s as-yet-untitled film also starring Joaquin Phoenix, Amy Adams, and Samantha Morton. Mulligan had to step down due to scheduling conflicts, according to Variety.

Though few plot details have emerged, it’s been reported that the film centers on a man who improbably falls in love with a computerized female voice, much like the iPhone app Siri. Although, knowing Jonze (“Being John Malkovich,” “Adaptation”), a one-sentence logline wouldn’t go very far in describing the film anyway.

Mulligan (nominated for “An Education”) had a busy 2011, co-starring in the acclaimed “Shame” and “Drive.” She’ll soon be seen in Baz Luhrmann’s all-star adaptation of “The Great Gatsby” and in the Coen Brothers’ “Inside Llewyn Davis.”

Rooney has wisely used her new-found clout to choose films directed by established and critically acclaimed filmmakers. In addition to Jonze, she’ll work with Terrence Malick (“Tree of Life”) on his as-yet-untitled film (formerly known as “Lawless”) that co-stars Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett and Ryan Gosling. She’s also set to appear in Steven Soderbergh’s “The Bitter Pill” alongside Channing Tatum, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Jude Law. Finally, Rooney will also reprise her role as Lisbeth Salander in “The Girl Who Played With Fire,” although it’s not known whether “Tattoo” helmer David Fincher is returning.