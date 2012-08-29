Ryan Gosling to direct Christina Hendricks in new ‘fantasy noir’ film

“Drive” stars Ryan Gosling and Christina Hendricks are teaming up again – only this time, Gosling will be behind the camera.

The “Ides of March” thesp is set to make his directorial debut on “How to Catch a Monster,” a film “set against the surreal dreamscape of a vanishing city” that “weaves elements of fantasy noir and suspense into a modern day fairytale.” Hendricks will star as Billy, a single mother of two whose teenage son discovers a hidden road that leads to a town located underwater. The two later realize that the survival of their family depends on uncovering the mystery behind its existence.

Gosling, who wrote the film’s script, will also produce alongside “Drive” producers Marc Platt and Adam Siegel, as well as Michael Litvak and David Lancaster via their Bold Films banner

“I am very appreciative to Marc Platt, Adam Siegel and Bold Films for being so supportive and I look forward to making this film with all of them,” said Gosling in a statement.

Gosling will next be seen in Ruben Fleischer’s “Gangster Squad,” which had its release pushed to January following last month’s tragic shootings at a Colorado screening of “The Dark Knight Rises” – an event that bore similarities to a major sequence featured in the film that is now being re-shot. He also has “The Place Beyond the Pines” opposite Bradley Cooper, Rose Byrne and Eva Mendes premiering at next month’s Toronto Film Festival, which will also host the premiere of Hendricks’ next film “Ginger & Rosa” co-starring Elle Fanning and Annette Bening.

Does “How to Catch a Monster” sound like a film you’d like to see? Sound off in the comments.