Back in 2016, cancer survivor Deadpool made a couple of cheeky videos to encourage fans to check their testicles and breasts for cancer. Now Ryan Reynolds and the Deadpool crew are partnering with Omaze to raise money for F*ck Cancer, a charity focused on cancer prevention, early detection, and providing support to patients and families.

To that end, they’re holding a prize drawing for a pink Deadpool suit and selling other goodies like signed merch or a custom outgoing voicemail message voiced by Reynolds.

“You may be wondering ‘Why the pink suit?’ Well, so the world can see I have a big old heart-on. That’s heart with a ‘T’, for my new favorite color, pink. The color, not the singer. Personally I’m more of a Celine guy,” Reynolds says in the funny announcement video. He also offers suggestions for how to use the snazzy new pink Deadpool suit if you win it. “Will you add it to your weekly wardrobe rotation? Does it become a colorful addition to your S&M dungeon? Or will you simply nail it to a post in order to scare away birds, children, and the elderly.”

He continues, taking yet another shot at the CGI Green Lantern suit, “This is one fight where everyone can be a hero. No superpowers, capes, or lame CG costumes needed — just your money. Seriously, we need that.”

Donations of $10 or more are eligible to win the suit. Meanwhile, Deadpool 2 opens May 18th, and we’ll continue trying to prevent cancer the old fashioned way, with booze and blunts. Mmm, healthy.

