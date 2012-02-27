Safety first: putting a lid on the 2011 Oscars

Having had a few hours to quite literally sleep on last night’s Academy Awards after blearily turning in at 5.30 in the morning, I’ve woken up with a post-Oscar feeling that is unfamiliar to me, or at least has been for several years: sincere, sober, slightly stricken disappointment.
That is, I admit, a selfish and somewhat irrational response to an evening in which one of the most singularly delightful films of the year — and comfortably my favorite of the nominees — won Best Picture; in which, for the first time in far too long, the routinely dismaying Best Foreign Language Film award somehow found its way to a work of genuine consequence and artistry; in which “Academy Award winner Bret McKenzie” became a legit combination of words for future use and enjoyment; in which, after two straight years of getting it mortifyingly wrong, the Academy managed to stage a swift, entertaining if not especially imaginative show.
On balance, I’m happier with the results than I was last year, when a film I actively dislike claimed the top prizes. So why is my heart a little heavier than it was on post-Oscar morning last February? Two words, and I think you can guess what they are: Viola. Davis.
I’m leading with last night’s Best Actress award not only because it was the night’s one outcome to truly rattle me personally. However you slice it, and whatever your own allegiance, it was the moment of the night: the biggest upset in a lead acting race since, oh, Adrien Brody’s 2002 Best Actor win, the one that resulted in the most clipreel-ready acceptance speech of the ceremony, the one in which the Academy passed up one landmark victor of sorts for another. Most of all, it was the one that, however accidentally, encapsulated the meme for this year’s entire awards race: the lure of the known.
There was little reason to bet against Viola Davis this year. The stage-reared, 46-year-old character actress has accrued nothing but goodwill (and a handful of prizes) since giving the performance of her career in “The Help,” a notably problematic but encouragingly popular late-summer sleeper that itself stole enough hearts in Hollywood to crack the Best Picture category. The roaring standing O that greeted her Screen Actors’ Guild victory said everything, or seemed to: hampered by the industry’s deeply ingrained demographic biases, a marvelous actress had waited far too long for the opportunity to carry a film, had done a selflessly beautiful job when it eventually came, and was now reaping her due reward.
Even without the added attraction of doubling the number of non-white Best Actress champs in a single move, Davis’s nomination offered the Academy the chance to reward the right actress for the right role at the right time, potentially elevating a career in the process. For her part, Davis played the campaign game with a mixture of good-humored grace and provocative intelligence, somehow pointedly reminding voters of what they stood to gain from rewarding an actress like her without ever sounding entitled to their votes in the process. How could they resist?
By voting for Meryl Streep, as it turns out.
On the face of it, how does one begrudge America’s Greatest Living Actress™ a third Academy Award? Few would deny that Streep deserves as many statuettes on her mantel as Jack Nicholson or Ingrid Bergman. Streep has been no less engaged, generous and professional a presence than Davis on the campaign circuit; more to the point, she has maintained this behavior for 13 consecutive nominations over 29 years that, until last night, had all ended in cheerily smiling defeat.
Lest you think this was a capitulating award for good sportsmanship, it wasn’t: critics can argue in circles about whether it was a feat of inspired artistry or heartless technical precision, but there’s no denying that Streep’s performance in Margaret Thatcher in “The Iron Lady” is one that wowed many on its own terms, one that could as easily have won the actress an Oscar at her first nomination or her seventeenth.
So, two popular, talented actresses, both giving commanding performances in films somewhat less than deserving of their efforts. What difference does it make which one of them wins, right? Flip a coin, call a tie, horses for courses, no correct answer, right? Why, then — besides the fact that I found Davis’s work more moving and persuasive, and that we came this close to a refreshingly biopic-free slate of acting winners for the first time in 14 years — am I left with the feeling that the Academy made a grave error last night?
Let’s optimistically posit that, even with demographic trends firmly against her, Viola Davis didn’t need this win to secure more meaty roles and A-list projects in the future; that further Oscar nominations and potential wins await. But by allowing her to lose to her esteemed friend and former co-star last night, Academy voters arguably did themselves the greater disservice: prioritizing the familiar over the future, endeavor over initiative, closing ranks over opening doors. If we suggest for a minute that neither performance is better than the other, rewarding Streep’s Thatcher over Davis’s Aibileen, after a season of the industry all but instructing otherwise, was the Academy’s own Conservative vote. For better or worse, this is what the Academy knows, and they’re sticking to it.
I’ve spent rather too long on this one award, since it’s hardly alone among last night’s results in reflecting this dispiriting safety-first approach. Though I predicted it would happen, my heart still sank precipitously when the very first envelope of the evening was opened, and Robert Richardson won a third Oscar for his perfunctorily handsome lensing of “Hugo,” making a bridesmaid once more of the brilliant Emmanuel Lubezki, whose luminous, form-busting work in “The Tree of Life” was, if you’ll forgive me being this emphatic, the only artistically sentient choice in the category.
Putting aside for a moment my concerns of how many voters never saw Terrence Malick’s demanding opus in the first place, this was a case of Academy members embracing work they could comfortably get their arms around — as was the case with “Hugo”‘s second most egregiously undeserved technical win of the night, as its unremarkable-to-creaky visual effects bested those of “Rise of the Planet of the Apes,” which only created exciting, uncharted new options for filmmakers and actors alike.
Voters similarly had their eye on the rear view mirror in the screenplay categories, handing Alexander Payne a second Oscar, and Woody Allen a fourth, for snugly narrow creations that fall well short of the tonal and structural innovations of either writer-director’s best work, perhaps denying the Best Picture frontrunner because they’re not entirely certain how it was written at all. And their cautious streak even extended to the short film categories, usually the preserve of the up-and-coming: thanks to the presence of Terry George and Ciaran Hinds’s established names, the televisual, tepidly sentimental “The Shore” defeated the far sprightlier and more inventive “Tuba Atlantic,” at least ensuring that “The Iron Lady” (I beg your pardon, two-time Academy Award winner “The Iron Lady”) isn’t the worst film to win an Oscar this year.
Perhaps this surfeit of familiar, faintly fusty winners was the Academy’s way of bargaining with themselves for giving three of their top prizes to scrappy, seductively French-accented outsiders whose names would have meant little to most voters this time last year — though many will see these laurels for a retro exercise about Hollywood’s golden age as no less safe and regressive a decision. Maybe so, maybe no, but as I wrote in my pre-ceremony plea for “The Artist” on Saturday, rewarding a silent, black-and-white, French-made comedy was one of the most novel and adventurous options the Academy faced in their year of not living dangerously.
Meanwhile, like “The Artist,” the ceremony demonstrated that revisiting the past has its assets, too. The return of Billy Crystal proved, on balance, a welcome one. His schtick was well-worn, but warm and amusing with it: after a ropey introductory video skit in which his nerves and rustiness were all too evident, his timing picked up, his audience touch returned, his teeth even came out a little. A safe pair of hands, it seems, can still be a spry one.
That said, in a ceremony awash with old hands and old jokes, is it perhaps telling that the most memorable performance of all came from 23-year-old firework Emma Stone? Presenting Best Visual Effects with a comparatively defused Ben Stiller, the gifted young comedienne killed on her Oscarcast debut, riffing with acid zaniness on Hollywood’s expectations of ingenues like her and subtly skewering last year’s ill-fated host Anne Hathaway in the process. Fresh, funky, eccentric, with just a smidge of non-toxic daring, the night’s MVP was everything the Academy at large wasn’t this year: one hopes this is the first of many Academy Award appearances from Stone, and not just as a presenter.
First, however, they owe Viola Davis one.
I would hardly call Meryl Streep’s victory an upset in the same way, say, The Girl With The Dragon Tatoo winning Editing was. It was pretty clear it was 50-50 between her and Davis, although most Oscar bloggers treated the later as a nearly certain victory, for reasons I can’t explain.
Really, Streep had a BAFTA, a Golden Globe, more critic awards than Davis, and Weinstein on her side. Compare her to Brody’s situation doesn’t make sense- the comparison would only be valid if someone other than Streep or Davis won.
As for Crystal, I disagree. I think Chris Rock made me laugh in one minute more than Crystal in the entire night, and judging by Twitter reactions, I wasn’t alone. His humor is kind of dated, and felt too safe most of the time.
I agree re: Streep. Streep had the love of biopics, the love of British characters, and the similarity to the awards history of “La Vie En Rose” on her side, plus more precursors.
I think most Oscar bloggers treated Davis as a near certain victory almost in a wishful-thinking it-will-be-so-if-I-say-it’s-so kind of way, which didn’t pan out.
I’m not likening her situation to Brody’s — I’m saying it’s the biggest lead acting upset since then. There aren’t many to speak of.
Jorge: I agree with you on the wishful thinking thing. But, hey, I did the same thing with Tree of Life in Cinematography.
Guy: I’m not sure I agree, because I simply don’t think there was an upset at all. Just like the two Penn wins, or Cotillard and Christie in 2007, there were two actors with more or less the same number of chances.
I feel like it still counts as an upset because while they both won previous awards, most people still expected Davis to take it in the end. I know I was genuinely shocked even after having acknowledged that Streep could win it all.
I have a weird mix of excitement and disappointment at her win though. I’ve always wanted to see her on that stage and accepting another Oscar (too young for the first two) but I’m disappointed that Davis didn’t win.
I think what ultimately hurt Davis was what hurt Streep two years ago…her performance was a CO-LEAD role…and the most powerful actress in Hollywood playing one of the most powerful women of the 20th Century was no small feat to ignore and proved too enticing for Oscar voters. I agree with what others have said re: bloggers and film journalists championing Viola Davis as the frontrunner…they tried to make it happen but Streep was going off twelve (thirteen?) consecutive losses and the curse HAD to break sometime. With Weinstein on her side and a legitimately lead role (unlike Doubt, Prada, and Julia), plus rave reviews…this was her time. Also, with just four nominations, The Help sort of underperformed with the Academy. That should have been telling.
I guess we should NEVER underestimate the powerful GG/BAFTA combo…it has worked wonders for actresses like Kidman, Cotillard, and now Streep.
IF Hollywood manages to find another worth role for Viola, I’m sure she will win – how can she not?
Of course, that “IF” at the beginning is a humongous IF for a black actress – the whole ball of wax.
But here’s hoping.
They owe Viola Davis two.
They owed Meryl five six seven. Meh.
and like I said in the recap Kris wrote, that is one of the Academy’s biggest problems. Now they will reward Viola Davis in a year that someone else deserves it.
They owe me $764,336,21.
Your right they owe her 2 now and its sad cuz they’re gonna give it to her for Wont Back Down next year and then hopefully when Fences comes out
Don’t apologize for making Best Actress the focus of your Oscar postmortem. It’s last night’s big story. I agree absolutely with everything you say, and I find myself in a funny mood regarding this particular surprise. On the one hand, I enjoy surprises in what is way too often a predictable show, this year as much as any other. And one cannot possibly begrudge the great Meryl Streep another Oscar for what was truly a great performance. But that it has to come this time, against Viola Davis, who was so much more moving – and who could use the career boost a lot more… That’s a real shame.
I myself started the show dismayed as you were by The Tree of Life losing its only real shot at an award to the less deserving Hugo in Cinematography; then about one and a half hours later I went to outraged when obviously clueless voters handed Hugo another win over a far more deserving achievement (i.e. Visual Effects over Rise of the Planet of the Apes). And while I had nothing against The Shore, I felt slightly deflated by the fact that both it and Mr. Morris Lessmore and, supposedly Undefeated (haven’t seen that one yet) are films that go right for the heartstrings and were, as such, absolutely obvious winners. I wonder if the “old Academy” has reassembled. Somehow the choices in the years 2004-2009 just seemed so much cooler. I wonder what happened there to account for that distinct swing towards the conservative, the safe, the sentimental?
Well, 2004-2009, they were still living in the shadow of the Great Satan, George W. Bush- and the movies that ran in 2009 were all made or at least written when he was in power- while later Obama was in power and they wanted lighter films, because everything was allright from a left-wing POV.
Add that to the fact that the only lighter film to win, Slumdog Millionaire, was clearly associated with the hope they had in Obama and ending the “dark ages”.
Mind you, it’s probably not the only reason, but politics are certainly a factor.
Definitely! Slumdog was the perfect cinematic representation of the changing zeitgeist at that moment.
I’m sorry, but I just can’t let people get away with calling “Slumdog” a light film. It has a pretty grizzly depiction of poverty stricken india and gang culture. Those aren’t qualities of a light film.
It’s lighter than any film that won between 2004-2009, for sure. And it ends in a feel good, hopeful tone.
Though of course compared to the last two winners it’s No Country For Old Men.
“Voters similarly had their eye on the rear view mirror in the screenplay categories, handing Alexander Payne a second Oscar, and Woody Allen a fourth, for snugly narrow creations that fall well short of the tonal and structural innovations of either writer-director’s best work”
Guy, this came across to me as a narrow-minded (unintentionally) assessment of screenwriting to me. I’ll give you “The Descendants”, as that script uses very obvious writerly devices as a way to make numerous shortcuts of both characterization and plot (and certainly not Payne’s sharpest work), but in regards to the “Midnight in Paris” script, this observation doesn’t seem relevant. I get that you view it as less ambitious in scope and slighter than certain Allen classics (I may have huge disagreements in opinion there, but I realize this is a view held by many), but to write the script off because it isn’t as structurally innovative as some of Allen’s other work is misguided. Innovative screenwriting doesn’t directly equal great screenwriting, it has to do with the basic premise and what’s required to make that premise work as effectively and engagingly as possible. “Midnight in Paris” has a very simple (but not simplistic) premise, and fussing around with narrative structure would only have served as a distraction. I think it’s a great screenplay precisely because it uses the simple technique of its storytelling as a way to focus more on the unique qualities of Allen’s singular voice and in the individual details of each character and each scene. It manages to make a profound statement out of a simple idea without making a big fuss about it. There’s nothing particularly wrong with the technique (unlike “Descendants”), so should he be faulted right off the bat for his traditional approach? If you could clarify and elaborate on what you said, in case I might be reading into it differently than you may have intended.
” It manages to make a profound statement out of a simple idea without making a big fuss about it. ”
That was the magic of the script. The script had an idea that no one really thinks about.
I loved the script for The Descendants. The voiceovers, the dark comedy, the dialogue…all wrapped up in a movie that was devastating but amazing to watch. There was little that was wrong with the characterization. Its win is deserved.
A Chris Rock-Emma Stone hijacking of the ceremony would not have solved everything, but it would have helped an awful lot.
:) and can we seriously get Ben Stiller to host this thing next year, he has never hit a false note in his entire career as a presenter.
Robert Downey would also be excellent.
yes! Although Downey’s bit seemed a bit divisive. I actually liked it, if only because of him.
Plus he’s a Republican! Viola Davis isn’t the only way to give the Oscars a little more diversity.
Streep and Davis both gave great award worthy performances. The pundits and media did their typical campaigning for who they wanted to win (Davis) and are scratching their heads because the academy didn’t bow to their choice. Tough shit…
eat a dick
@/3RT,
Eat my shorts.
Strive for better, guys.
I could see Guy as a school teacher.
Why did no one seem to get up set about Davis and her non win for Doubt. In just a few minutes on the screen she taught all actors how to do it – brilliantly and opposite Streep at the same time. Snhe was robbed back then also – A best supporting oscar should already be hers.
It was a good performance, but she is in the screen for, what, 7 or 8 minutes at best? I actually prefer her over Cruz, but I don’t think it was such a great performance, due mostly to lack of screentime.
@ The Dude. Sorry, Davis in Doubt, even with just 7 or 8 minutes, has tons more emotional impact on me than Cruz being predictably crazy. As someone else have said, now Davis might win in the future, perhaps robbing someone else of their deserving stature OR she might become the first one to win with a great and memorable LEAD performance.
Well, like I said, I agree with you that Davis was better than Cruz (though I’m not sure I prefer her over Adams or Tomei).
I can understand your frustration at the Academy’s failure to recognize Viola Davis, but I’m finding it hard to read that failure as a sign of conservatism. What could be more conservative than a morally obvious, coarse, and cartoonish vehicle that sentimentalizes the Civil Rights Movement? In any case, The Help did snag an acting prize for Octavia Spencer–so it’s not as if the cast was entirely overlooked. And while the underrepresentation of people of African descent is certainly a scandal, it’s one that could also be addressed if people would start paying more attention to, say, Steven McQueen.
I thought Steve McQueen was white since Hunger in 2008 and didn’t realize I was wrong until one of the directors roundtables this year.
But what was the lousy band music playing from the boxes all night? I truly hated that.
Streep kept on extolling the excellence of Davis throughout the campaign season. She even said in an interview that she didn’t need another Oscar and she wanted Viola to win. What more could she have done? I think Oscar voters finally decided enough already and unfortunately it had to be in the year of Davis.
I still think Lubeski should have won for Children of Men. The problem this year was that despite his great work on Tree of Life, the film wasn’t as great as his work. I know not everyone agrees, but I think that’s why he lost.
I second that about Lubeski. Personally, I think he was robbed. That said, though I know it’s anathema to state out loud, how many AMPAS members stayed awake while watching their Tree of Life screener?
The whole Viola Davis thing is a bit much today. Isn’t it possible that she simply lost to the better performance/campaign. Let’s not forget that The Help only managed 4 nominations, it was a very weak showing for the film.
24 hour max grieving period for Davis mourners, then it’s time to move on.
I advise you not to listen to the upcoming episode of Oscar Talk. ;)
What I find so strange is,regarding all the articles that pop up, one might get the impression that Streeps performance was very bad and not deserving at all. But when you want to know some precise reasoning for those statements, no real arguments are made, why Davis should have won over Streep, that are ONLY about the performance. It’s mostly about race, the history of the academy, the historic chance, or “The Help” being the better film… But purely about the performance? Hardly.
Some at least, one some level, as Guy did, who just honestly stated that Davis had a deeper emotional impact for him. It’s hard to argue with that. But then again, isn’t it curious, that so many pundits complain and blame the academy, when they vote by heart, when they let their emotions prevail?
(Sorry for my bad english)
No need to apologise for your English, which is excellent. Very fair point, well expressed.
Your English is fine, Voland (or at least as good as mine, and I’m not a native speaker either), and I agree 100% with what you said. I haven’t seen neither film (mostly due to cash flow problems, but admittedly none looks attractive to me, so I might skip them), but one thing I’ve noticed clearly is that very, very rarely the argument for Davis is “she delivered the best performance”. And if she didn’t, frankly I don’t feel sorry for her. Arguments like “she’s unlike to get another chance” or “it would reward journeymen actors or black actresses” never work for me.
Er, and The Iron Lady only managed two.
And what a tragedy to “lose to the best campaign.”
Well, everyone lost to the best campaign yesterday.
The difference Kris is that some pundits elevated Davis’ chances because The Help was a BP nominee. But it was a weak nominee, regardless of box office. The Iron Lady may have had only 2 Oscar nominations but it won both. I should add I didn’t like either film but the better performance won IMO.
Oscars, like all popularity contests are about the best campaign. I don’t begrudge anyone for feeling bad for Davis but when questions about race and hysterics take over (not a problem at InContention mind you), the real story gets lost.
Will Davis get another shot? Maybe, maybe not. At the end of the day, I hope all this exposure allows Davis to get better quality scripts (no more maids please), which in turn will elevate her acting, which will hopefully push her back into the Oscar race. What I don’t want is for her to win because it’s the PC choice. The color of your skin simply has no place in the Oscar race.
I don’t think it was a weak nominee. I still think it would have been one of five.
I loved Emma Stone but I am not sure I saw her performance as a dig towards Anne Hathaway.
Ummm, wasn’t she doing Paula Patton?
I am one of Meryl Streep’s biggest fans, but I thought her victory was an injustice to Viola Davis, who delivered a better performance. I wanted Meryl to win a third Oscar, but for the right performance. This one was not IT. She won because she was long overdue and that makes me sad for Davis because I believe she was better.
But, then again, the Oscars has already been handed… Time to move on. Let history decide whether Meryl deserves this award.
I felt bad for Lubezki and Davis, just as you did. I was really expecting Viola Davis to win, and it’s really a shame that she didn’t. I guess the one positive thing about Streep winning is that now we don’t have to hear how she’s ‘overdue’ for another Oscar.
And as for Lubezki… I think a lot of the Academy members either found The Tree of Life too difficult to sit through or didn’t even attempt to watch it in the first place. Such a bummer, I was really hoping they’d at least give the film that award.
Just thought of a loose parallel:
Lauded black actress in a very popular Best picture nominee in which black actors/actresses were the majority – versus – a white actress in her early sixties in a movie which only had one other nomination.
Geraldine Page surprising in a win for Trip to Bountiful over Whoopi Goldberg in The Color Purple.
Granted, Viola has been nommed before, and Meryl has won before (different circumstances). But I just thought of parallel now.
Geraldine Page’s win in the 1985 race was not remotely a surprise — she was the heavy favourite, having lost seven times before.
Whoopi Goldberg may have won the Golden Globe, but she didn’t stand a chance for the Oscar.
Gotcha. I know Page was due and loved. But I never read before that she was the favorite. Thanks for the info, Guy :)
Does anyone else find it interesting that a French(ish) film and an American film competed at both Cannes and the Oscars, the American film winning Cannes and the French film the Oscars?
Ha! That’s a fun point — though it’s worth pointing out that the jury president at Cannes last year was American.
I think it is a blessing for Viola Davis that she didn’t win an award last night, because it would eventually lead to her accepting less challenging roles. This way she will still feel the need to prove herself in more meaty roles. And after all only Meryl managed to get over the curse of winning an acting oscar and is still here after 35 years. Every other winner seems to be in oblivion… Paltrow, Zellwegger, Zeta-Jones, Berry, Roberts. So if it means that she never gets an oscar but deliver ten or twenty magnificent roles, then that be the scenario. And I don’t understand why is everybody ok with Octavia’s win, even if Chastain was the one that should’ve won.
Due respect, but your theory is pretty naive. Davis is not, and never has been, in a position where she’s getting offered the cream of all female roles in Hollywood — a mainstream film like The Help, with a tailored lead role for a middle-aged black actress, is something of an anomaly in Hollywood. Davis is obviously going to accept every challenging role she gets offered.
As for your “every other winner seems to be in oblivion” argument, I’d say Angelina Jolie, Charlize Theron, Juliette Binoche and Judi Dench, among others, are doing just fine.
Are there any good female roles in Hollywood these days? Maybe in the independent movies. And she already landed the lead role in her next movie “Won’t Back Down” (or whatever it is called these days) and it is positioned to be part of this year oscars. So this time next year… Viola Davis, winner of an Academy Award.
And regarding Binoche, she is working waaaaay out of Hollywood and I think it was never her intention to become a STAR. And I thank her for that!
And I thought from the start that Emma Stone was the lead in “The Help”. ;-)
“Waaaaay out of Hollywood” doesn’t equal “oblivion,” Ivan. And try telling Europe that Binoche isn’t a star. ;)
I thought we were talking about Hollywood, not Europe. And I didn’t mention her in my original post, only actresses that are part of Hollywood machinery. I think most of the producers there think of Binoche as “that french actress that won an oscar long ago”, not knowing her by name… sad, really. And since I am from Europe she is the biggest star for me! :-D
I’m surprised you’re so surprised. Lead was always a tight race and Davis wasn’t anything like a sure thing. It was 50-50. Losing something that’s 50-50 isn’t a big upset.
I love all these people coming out like Meryl was so obvious all of a sudden.
I’m confused, where in my post did I say it was obvious?
“I’m surprised you’re so surprised” has a rather clear tone to it, consistent with the rest of the “she was so obviously the frontrunner” rally cries of late.
No one is saying she was obviously the frontrunner; in fact, I lost an Oscar pool in another site exactly because I betted on Davis (as well as missing all the short films- plus editing, but no one got that right). What some of us are saying is that Davis was nowhere near as favorite as most bloggers were putting her, and that was something some (or at least me, but I’m certain not alone) were thinking even before the cerimony. If Davis had won, it still wouldn’t have been an obvious win.
Like someone said in another thread and I agree, part of it seems due to wishful thinking more than anything else. Streep had BAFTA + Golden Globe, and when was the last time an actress lost having both? Her win just can’t be a huge suprise to anyone looking objectively at it.
I feel like people are willfully ignoring the thought process that an HFPA win for a Weinstein film (you know, the group that nominated The Great Debators and Bobby) is a surprise to no one, while BAFTA celebrating a performance of Margaret Thatcher is also a surprise to no one.
I predicted both.
So with that in mind, the logic of HFPA+BAFTA must equal Oscar was understandably muted in the minds of those expecting that Davis was well on her way. It has nothing to do with wishful thinking and it’ll be nice when people finally stop thinking that there was a personal stake involved in those (i.e., 95% of people predicting) expecting Davis to win.
For me the disappointment comes more from the fact that I was so used to Streep loosing and coming back again next year that it feels more like an end of an era. The build-up towards her third Oscar was so big that I expected, when it was to happen, something like an earthquake or something. And instead there was nothing special, just an usual nice speech and that was it. I didn’t care too much for her to win ( as I didn’t care too much for Davis either, I thought Michelle Williams had the best performance from the ones nominated ) but I honestly think that the awards circuit is better if she’s on it.
Oh, she’ll still be on it for years to come.
I’m still mad that the race wasn’t between Elizabeth Olsen and Tilda Swinton, so I was going to be upset either way. Between the two in contention, however, Davis definitely deserved it. Better luck next time i suppose
Did you notice they made the same mistake that many American publications made in saying “The Adventures of Tin Tin,” instead of “The Adventures of Tintin,” like it’s supposed to be? I was weirded out by that. Bizarre that they would make that kind of mistake.
I did, and thought I was the only one bugged by it. Glad to know I’m not alone! Seriously, there’s no excuse for getting any detail of a title wrong at the Oscars.
Wait, what now? How did they say it?
When the nominees were being read out, the title appeared on screen as “The Adventures of Tin Tin.”
Oh, I thought by “say” you meant a pronunciation thing. Yeah, that’s pretty dumb.
I would put Streep’s win over Davis on par with Penn’s win over Rourke. I wasn’t surprised by either, as I knew both races could go either way. Brody’s win was a much, much bigger shock.
Yes, Brody’s win was a bigger surprise. As I said before, I’m not likening the two wins — I’m saying I think this is the biggest lead-category surprise SINCE then. Is this so hard?
I honestly thought, after I saw The Iron lady, that Streep’s was the best performance by any actor this year. Just amazing, even by her high standards. So all sentiment or award counting aside, I would have voted for her on merit alone. I think Viola Davis is a fantastic actress, and, heck, she would have deserved a supporting nom too for her brief but piercing performance in Extremely Divisive and Incredibly Polarizing. And I would have not decried her winning best actress for The Help. But unlike cinematography and Visual Effects, I can’t support the notion of someone being robbed or the lesser choice being awarded in Best Actress. There were two possible wonderful outcomes and unfortunately the magical tie (a la Streisand/Hepburn ’68) didn’t happen… ;-) I don’t think this is Davis’ last chance at the dance. I look forward to seeing much more from her and Streep too.
Excellent piece, Guy! Definitely agree with all your points although it was hard to stay angry at Streep when she gave such a lovely speech. The best actress result was the definition of :/
Sometimes you can (eventually) win for losing:
• Not even being nominated for Dead Ringers (IIRC) got Jeremy Irons an Oscar the next year for Reversal of Fortune. He thanked David Cronenberg in his speech.
• Renee Zellweger loses for Chicago, gets Cold Mountain (does anyone even remember that movie?) as the consolation prize.
• Kate Winslet lost two and four years before her win for The Reader.
While I was surprised that Davis lost, the converse story would’ve been Streep going 30 years(!!) without a win despite 73 nominations. However, a greater traveshamockery is that Glenn Close is 0-6 over 30 years herself. Why doesn’t anyone care that she’s never been Oscared while they weep for poor Meryl Streep’s drought after two wins in three years at the start of her career?
People would care more if she’d been remotely deserving of consideration for Albert Nobbs.
Exactly Guy.
I can’t get away from “Albert Nobbs” quicker if I tried.
Maybe Academy members just happened to like Meryl’s performance more than Viola’s. Simple as that.
Im really upset and heart broken at the Viola Davis upset. This seemed like such a great time to reward a fantastic actress in her prime, and it felt like a lot of people were rooting for her to win thats why this coomes as such a shock that Meryl won instead. All I know is that inorder for me to feel better about this is she now has to win 2 oscars and be nominated every year
Why can’t it be that the voters thought Streep was simply the better performance? I loved Davis too, but I thought Meryl was far and away the stand out and I am so glad she won.
Choosing Streep doesn’t always mean they’re playing it “safe”. I’m a 22 year old girl, very different to most of the Academy members in age, sex and taste but I still preferred Streep.
michelle williams is the next meryl streep
If she was, she’d already have an Oscar by now.
“Viola Davis lost that Oscar, not because she didn’t give a stellar performance, but because she spent the entirety of her campaign DEFENDING it…Her campaign was one of defensive entitlement…”
Lead Sag wins + Oscar losses:
w/Bafta&Globe vs. Nothing Washington
w/Bafta vs. Nothing Brody
w/Bafta vs. Globe Swank
vs. Globe Lange, Penn; vs. Bafta Kidman, Cotillard
vs. Globe/Bafta Streep
But I suppose only Penn & Cotillard were after Brody.