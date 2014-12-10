SAG nominees snubs and surprises: Jennifer Aniston rattles the Best Actress race

The 2015 SAG Awards nominations are in – and looking mostly familiar. With the circuit flooded with nominations and critical shout-outs, the major guilds are ready to take us into the homestretch with their take on the year's best. But, as with every event this season, SAG”s announcement also came with a couple surprises and a few glaring omissions.
Sizing up both the television and film nominees, Dan Fienberg and I walked away from the SAG announcement with these takeaways:
Snub: “Selma” couldn”t rally the voters
After wrapping production over the summer, Ava DuVernay”s Martin Luther King Jr. biopic raced towards its late December qualifying run, making a surprise premiere at AFI Fest and declaring itself an awards contender. Since the debut, the “Selma” screening machine has worked tirelessly to push it into the conversation (which, thanks to the country”s current state, it didn”t need too much help with). But routine applause and high praise weren”t enough to push the film into the expected categories. David Oyelowo had momentum going in to today, making his exclusion from the Best Actor category one of the announcement”s most noticeable snubs. With more vacancy, many thought Tom Wilkinson”s performance as Lyndon B. Johnson would pop enough to earn him a supporting nomination. Nope. And even DuVernay”s sprawling cast of veterans and newcomers couldn”t break into SAG”s Outstanding Ensemble top five. It's worth noting that screeners were not in hand, so many didn't get to see the film, but the whiteness of these nominations is blinding nevertheless.
Snub: Year-end releases couldn”t catch early voters” eyes
Like “Selma,” if you were a studio heavy waiting until the final moments of 2014 to launch, you didn”t make the SAG cut. Early voting means early awards season narratives, and the likes of “Unbroken,” “American Sniper,” “Big Eyes” and “A Most Violent Year” couldn”t contend with “Birdman,” “The Theory of Everything” and “The Imitation Game,” snowballing since festival debuts earlier in the season. Not even Amy Adams could muster up the enthusiasm to carry her into the Best Actress category, leaving plenty of room for….
Surprise: Jennifer Aniston, where did you come from!?
Despite “Cake” playing to middling reviews at this year”s Toronto Film Festival, Cinelou Releasing decided to thrust Daniel Barnz”s melancholy comedy into the awards race in the hopes that voters would take to Aniston”s performance. Apparently, the plan worked. A longshot becomes a legitimate possibility thanks to the SAG bump, her first since earning a nomination for the “Friends” ensemble back in 2004. Could Aniston see her first Oscar nomination in 2015?
Snubs: No Hilary Swank, No Marion Cotillard
This Aniston nomination really stirred the pot. With Roadside Attractions' support and murmurs out of screenings, many believed the fifth Best Actress slot was Hilary Swank”s to take. Maybe “The Homesman” didn”t play as well as suspected? And if there was going to be a rogue fifth nomination, putting money on Marion Cotillard, either for a critics circle favorite like “Two Days, One Night” or the rebounding “The Immigrant,” would have been safe bets. Nope. “Cake” is where it”s at, apparently.
Surprise: “Best Actor nominee Jake Gyllenhaal” is no longer wishful thinking
Any pre-conceived notion that Gyllenhaal”s work in “Nightcrawler” was too crazy(-eyed) to click with the masses and earn him awards love is out the window. An Independent Spirit Award nomination beget a place with the Oscar-likelies, a nod that”s somewhat bittersweet for fans of Dan Gilroy”s unnerving portrait of ambition as the equally fabulous Rene Russo didn”t make the cut in the Best Supporting Actress category. Let”s hope justice can be served come February. Speaking of…
Surprise/Snub: The Best Supporting Actress race comes into focus
With this morning”s SAG announcement, the most malleable, above-the-line category all but cemented major names (Patricia Arquette, Keira Knightley, Meryl Streep) into the Oscar top-five, upped the viability of a few fringe choices (Emma Stone), and cocked a few eyebrows, too. With the Weinstein push behind her, Naomi Watts” Russian stripper from “St. Vincent” trounced Laura Dern (“Wild”) and Jessica Chastain (“A Most Violent Year”) for the final spot.
Surprise: Team “Foxcatcher” still has legs
Out of Cannes, reactions to Bennett Miller”s dirgelike biopic heralded the work of Steve Carell, Channing Tatum and Mark Ruffalo. Oscar nominations were in the cards. But over the past few months, love for “Foxcatcher” softened and the possibility of the main triumvirate being knocked out of the ring felt more and more likely. Could Carell really go lead in such a competitive year? SAG swooped in as a corrective. Carell is back, Ruffalo is finally singled out for his extraordinary work and… well, someone give Channing Tatum a hug.
Surprise: People remember “The Grand Budapest Hotel!”
Wes Anderson”s madcap European caper became his biggest hit ever after sprinting into theaters this past March. But even with major box office numbers, few predicted “The Grand Budapest Hotel” to bounce back into an overstuffed awards season. That may have been an underestimation. The film that will certainly top a number of “best of” lists seems to have wooed SAG voters with its full package. The Oscars may not have an Outstanding Cast award of their own, but with late-in-the-game hopefuls arriving to so-so reviews, the nod could signal a Best Picture nomination for the Grand Budapest staff.
Snub: “Gone Girl” gone?
Speaking of ensembles, what”s the deal with “The Theory of Everything” staking claim in the category? Praise for Redmayne and Jones is totally warranted, and sure, Charlie Cox was great in the film. But “Gone Girl” should have been destined for that slot, an actor vehicle that found room to detail its plethora of characters. Maybe the SAG voters really love Christian McKay.
Snub: Marvel Studios misses out on the action
Not a category few get hung up on, but Marvel Studios must be feeling bad that they”re two juggernaut blockbusters, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and “Guardians of the Galaxy,” couldn”t earn a little awards season cred in the stunt department. Sorry, Star-Lord, you”re dancing couldn”t top the jaw-dropping splits performed in “Get on Up.” Try again in your sequel.
Snub: Allison Tolman/Martin Freeman for “Fargo”
Billy Bob Thornton got his nomination, but FX's acclaimed miniseries, winner of HitFix's 3rd Annual TV Critics' Poll, was snubbed for its other outstanding performances, particularly with Allison Tolman, who had to miss out so that SAG could recognize Ellen Burstyn for being hammy in “Flowers in the Attic.” For Martin Freeman, it was a double-snub, since he could have been up for “Sherlock” as well.
Surprise: Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black”
It took six nominees, but Tatiana Maslany earned her first SAG Award nomination for “Orphan Black,” allowing for the amusing character listing “Sarah/Coxima/Alison/Rachel/Helena/Tony/Jennifer and Various Others.” And yes, that should be “Cosima,” but just give the voters credit for noticing the BBC America star.
Snub: Jessica Lange for “American Horror Story”
After three straight nominations and a win in 2012, Jessica Lange was shut out for her annual scenery-chewing work in “American Horror Story.” Voters couldn't even fit her into a six-actress field for Outstanding Female Actress in a Drama Series. Cold.
Snub: “Transparent”
Last year, SAG Awards voters looked silly and out of touch for ignoring “Orange Is The New Black.” This year, the voters look silly and out of touch for ignoring “Transparent,” which means that Jill Soloway's fantastic ensemble, particularly lead Jeffrey Tambor, can expect nominations next year.
Surprise: Uzo Aduba, “Orange Is The New Black”
Uzo Aduba earned a well-deserved guest actress Emmy in August and will presumably move into the supporting field at the 2015 Emmys, but in lieu of a supporting category at the SAG Awards, here she is in the big leagues, perhaps somewhat at the expense of ostensible “Orange” lead Taylor Schilling.
Go figure, the extraordinary character work done by Channing Tatum is done by a man with a fake nose. As if having a fake nose makes you a better actor. As if.
As if having a fake nose is all Steve Carell does in “Foxcatcher.” As if.
I thought Carrell was beyond amazing and so compelling. Will watch Foxcatcher again just for his performance.
Why Channing was overlooked by both SAG and Golden Globes is a mystery.
Ruffalo is always good but he’s always the same, Channing came up with a character.
That is the whitest lineup ever (on the movie side). Yikes.
And is that so much the fault of SAG voters or the movie industry that didn’t put out anything this year that wouldn’t yield the “whitest line-up ever?” Sure, Selma will come on big at the Oscars, but considering the lack of screeners for this flick, that’s the risk you take for releasing something so late in the game, right There shouldn’t be an “obligation” to vote for something just to avoid your criticism — place the blame on the studios and not the voters.
Honestly, so what it missed the cut here? They’re #1 focus is on prepping its 2nd phase Oscar campaign. It’s already made a bold splash, and I’m excited for DuVernay and sure hope she garners a nomination. Months ago, my biggest skepticism about Selma centered around the vast ensemble and that Lee Daniels was once attached. The Butler was okay and all, but didn’t quite have much impact. This, however, has impressed in a big way and being omitted from SAG’s lineup won’t likely have repercussions. (American Sniper is another one that’s been semi-overlooked for now, but this Eastwood effort is one that I’m into for a change and I can see the film possibly sneaking into a 10-picture lineup.) Hell, next month, when the final week of voting commences, it certainly does NOT hurt that they’ll glance at their calendars and see MLK Day approaching. ;) If anyone actually did forget about Selma, it’s an ideal reminder to factor the film into consideration.
Sometimes I forget to read who’s writing the article, but I could tell it wasn’t Kris when the Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Aniston and Gone Girl came up.
I feel like some of you need to read each other’s articles and treat In Contention as a whole, because Matt might be surprised, but “In Contention” shouldn’t be surprised that Aniston and Gyllenhaal are in and Gone Girl is out. This site has been telling us readers that Gyllenhaal and Aniston are possibilities and Gone Girl is dropping. And that Selma didn’t get screeners out to SAG voters. Why ask Aniston “where did you come from?” when just last week I read an article on this site telling me exactly where Aniston was coming from?
Just a thought….(no need to use one of mandatory angry replies…)
Anyway…what the hell is Naomi Watts doing on this list for St Vincent? Token “won’t happen anywhere else” SAG nomination in supporting actress. Just like that token Robert Duvall veteran nod.
I hope that the Naomi Watts nod doesn’t happen anywhere else — by far, the worst written role in the film and she can’t really do enough to overcome its faults.
The Duvall nomination — I’m not sure he’s out of the running for a Supporting Actor Oscar nomination yet.
And if this purported Gone Girl falling out with voters is becoming a reality (which it seemingly is with the lack of a nomination here and the AFI list yesterday), I’m going to be very disappointed.
Gyllenhaal counts as a surprise.
As someone well aware of Aniston’s campaign, I think it’s fair to cheekily ask, “Where did she come from?”
“Gone Girl” missing is a fair commentary given that this is the first industry award of note and, until now, there was every reason to think it had at least a fighting chance.
(And I’m not sure Duvall is “token” this year.)
Mostly, I think the problem is you’re looking at this as a science. One guy’s “surprise” is another guy’s “of course that missed.” Just some opinions…
Hopefully that didn’t read as “angry.”
I’m surprised you guys are playing this like Selma got purposefully snubbed. Wasn’t it reported here that they couldn’t get screeners to the nominating committee? I’m sure there were screenings, but these people are sprawled throughout the country.
That was reported here. But it was still screened to nominating committee members in LA, NY, SF, etc. (Yes, sprawled, but absolutely concentrated in those areas.) So as I always say, just because a screener didn’t get out, that doesn’t mean a film is definitely dead. Each year brings us closer to accepting that, though (Django, Wolf, now Selma, etc.). Either way, it’s worth noting “Selma” as a “snub,” whatever the campaign nuance.
well SAG obviously goes to the highest bidder-no mention of Gone girl
Two Days, One Night sent few copies and very late so the nomination for Marion was little probable. But doesn’t mean they should go for Aniston when her performance is horrible and the film worse.
What on earth are you talking about in regards to Marvel? “X-Men” was nominated.
Not a Marvel Studios movie.
Adrianna Bazzara…how in the world did she not get nominated for supporting actress?