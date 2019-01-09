Marvel

(Spoilers for Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame will be found below.)

A whole avalanche of Samuel L. Jackson quotes are sliding out from Captain Marvel set visits carried out by multiple outlets. The Hollywood Reporter has highlighted how the 70-year-old legend wants to keep playing Nick Fury for “gunslinger” money until he’s 80, but Jackson wasn’t even close to finished. He said a lot, some of which may not make Marvel too happy because he gamely swaggered into potential spoiler territory. Entertainment Tonight even notes that Jackson asked a publicist, “What am I allowed to say?” That publicist told him that he could reveal Fury’s “basic backstory,” but well, he may have barrelled right past that boundary for both Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame.

While Jackson discussed how the Avengers could possibly mop up the mess left by Thanos’ genocidal snap, he revealed something that will undoubtedly send Kevin Smith over the moon. He nonchalantly confirmed a new power that resides within the arsenal of Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel — time travel:

“I mean, [the Avengers are] up against some really, really tough odds right now, we saw throughout Infinity War. So now we know we need something that’s as powerful as Thanos, and at some point, we’ll find out how powerful she is and all the things that she’s capable of. She’s one of the few people in the Marvel universe that can time travel, so…”

Jackson doesn’t even begin elaborate upon how Danvers wields this power, which she could presumably use to reverse the dusting of half the universe’s life. He simply dropped that little gem into the conversation and moved on to talking about Brie Larson’s compassion, determination, and killer workouts that she did to prepare for the role. So, we don’t hear anything regarding how Ant-Man apparently extracting himself from the Quantum Realm has anything to do with the Soul Stone or how Captain Marvel acquired this newfound ability in the first place. Jackson does, however, mention that he’s “heard the cat referred to as a Flerken” (who can really tear sh*t up), and he summarizes the Tesseract as “the constant in all these movies.” And yes, he really brought up time travel — astronomically huge for the MCU if true.

Captain Marvel swoops into theaters on March 8.

(Via ET Online & CBR)