If your fetish is funny brunettes in bikinis discussing pubic hair and doing arts and crafts projects with tampons, then you have come to the right place! Because that is exactly what goes down in this episode of Natasha Leggero’s web series.

There’s no nudity like there was in last week’s installment with guest Eric Andre, but there is an abundance of total, epic weirdness.

