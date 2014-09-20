‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 40: 10 Burning Questions

09.21.14 4 years ago

With the fortieth season of “Saturday Night Live” just around the corner, we have a few questions about the upcoming year. It”s a huge year for the show, and we have some big queries for it before the September 27 premiere.

Chris Pratt will host the September 27 premiere with Ariana Grande as musical guest. They'll be followed by Sarah Silverman and Maroon Five.

Bill Hader will return for the October 11 episode with Hozier as musical guest.

And that leads to our Burning Questions…

Around The Web

TAGS10 Burning QuestionsCECILY STRONGcolin jostmichael chesaturday night liveSeason 40

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP