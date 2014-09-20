‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 40: 10 Burning Questions

With the fortieth season of “Saturday Night Live” just around the corner, we have a few questions about the upcoming year. It”s a huge year for the show, and we have some big queries for it before the September 27 premiere.

Chris Pratt will host the September 27 premiere with Ariana Grande as musical guest. They'll be followed by Sarah Silverman and Maroon Five.

Bill Hader will return for the October 11 episode with Hozier as musical guest.

And that leads to our Burning Questions…