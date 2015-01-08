‘Selma’ wins top honors from Central Ohio critics

After “Birdman” led the Central Ohio Film Critics Association's list of nominees, it was “Selma” that proved the most popular effort of the bunch. The film won five awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay. “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and “Whiplash,” meanwhile, each won a pair of honors.

Best Film

“Selma”

Top 10

1. “Selma”

2. “Whiplash”

3. “Snowpiercer”

4. “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

5. “Nightcrawler”

6. “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”

7. “The Imitation Game”

8. “Boyhood”

9. “A Most Violent Year”

10. “Gone Girl”

Best Director

Ava DuVernay, “Selma” (Runner-up: Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”)

Best Actor

David Oyelowo, “Selma” (Runners-up: Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler” and Michael Keaton, “Birdman”)

Best Actress

Essie Davis, “The Babadook” (Runner-up: Scarlett Johansson, “Under the Skin”)

Best Supporting Actor

J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash” (Runners-up: Josh Brolin, “Inherent Vice” and Mark Ruffalo, “Foxcatcher”)

Best Supporting Actress

Tilda Swinton, “Snowpiercer” (Runner-up: Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Graham Moore, “The Imitation Game” (Runner-up: Bong Joonho and Kelly Masterson, “Snowpiercer”)

Best Original Screenplay

Paul Webb, “Selma” (Runner-up: Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”)

Best Cinematography

Robert Yeoman, “The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Runner-up: Daniel Landin, “Under the Skin”)

Best Film Editing

Tom Cross, “Whiplash” (Runner-up: Douglas Crise and Stephen Mirrione, “Birdman”)

Best Score

Alexandre Desplat, “The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Runner-up: Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, “Gone Girl”)

Best Documentary

“Finding Vivian Maier” (Runner-up: “CITIZENFOUR”)

Best Foreign Language Film

“We Are the Best!” (Runner-up: “Ida”)

Best Animated Film

“The LEGO Movie” (Runner-up: “Big Hero 6”)

Best Ensemble

“The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Runners-up “Birdman” and “Foxcatcher”)

Actor of the Year (for an exemplary body of work)

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Enemy” and “Nightcrawler” (Runner-up: Tilda Swinton, “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Only Lovers Left Alive,” “Snowpiercer” and “The Zero Theorem”)

Breakthrough Film Artist

Ava DuVernay, “Selma” [for directing] (Runner-up: Jennifer Kent, “The Babadook” [for directing and screenwriting])

Best Overlooked Film

“The Babadook” (Runner-up: “Edge of Tomorrow”)