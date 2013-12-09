‘Sesame Street’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ parody is too darn cute

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“Sesame Street” movie and TV parodies are rapidly becoming my favorite things to watch (remember

“Homelamb” and “The Hungry Games“?) And this “Lord of the Rings” spoof starring Cookie Monster as a Gollum-like figure named Gobble is the latest in the delightful series. In fact, I’d sit down and watch a whole “Lord of the Crumbs” trilogy before I’d attempt to sit through a screening of “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.” But I do have the attention span of the average “Sesame Street” audience.

Cookie Monster, thank you for bringing cookies back to Monster Earth.

