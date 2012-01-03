Should artists just shut up and sing when it comes to politics?

Today”s Iowa Caucus and Kelly Clarkson”s recent dust-up with her fans after she endorsed Republican presidential candidate Ron Paul got me thinking about whether artists should talk politics or just keep their mouths shut unless they are singing.
As we posted yesterday, Clarkson, who initially got her feelings hurt by fans” criticism following her endorsement, saw a slight bump in album sales after her Paul plug, but it”s impossible to know if that”s because pro-Paul people rushed out to buy the record (unlikely) or if the publicity that ensued simply reminded them that she had a new album out there (likely).
Speaking one”s mind, especially if it comes in the form of criticism instead of praise, seems to be particularly damning for country artists–even though, of course, they have the right to. The Dixie Chicks have never recovered professionally from lead singer Natalie Maines telling a British audience that she was ashamed to be from the same state as George Bush in 2003. Just as there are people who will never forgive Jane Fonda for her alleged remarks calling tortured Vietnam POW”s “hypocrites and liars” 40 years ago, there will be those who can never forgive what they see as a traitorous remark by Maines. (If you think Fonda has been forgiven, you”re wrong. Last week, I went to see Bob Seger at Los Angeles” Staples Center. When he introduced “Her Strut,” he said it was about Jane Fonda. On his Facebook page, some fans wrote that they would never buy another Seger album if he supported “Hanoi Jane.”)
While it seems like conservatives get more up in arms when one of their candidates/elected officials is criticized, as you”ll recall, Hank Williams Jr. found himself in a heap of trouble in October when he compared Speaker of the House John Boehner and President Obama”s playing golf together to “Hitler playing golf with Netanyahu.” And there was no confusion over who was Hitler in that equation. ESPN then yanked his “Are you ready for some football” intro from its Monday Night Football broadcasts.
Rock and roll seems to be more tolerant of its artists criticizing government or openly endorsing candidates— although I”m hard pressed to think of many rockers who have gone out of their way to endorse Republican candidates (other than Ted Nugent). And no artists who aligned him or herself with the Occupy Wall Street movement, such as Tom Morello, seemed to get any negative backlash from fans.
The bigger question how does it affect you if an artist endorses a candidate that you disagree with? Using country again, I have to admit, I was a little surprised that even though country artists are most frequently aligned with conservatives, that some went so far as to appear on a Fox News (not Fox network) New Year”s Eve special. That”s a quasi-political move as far as I see it. Most country artists, more so than even rock artists, tend to go out of their way to avoid discussing politics, or anything controversial, for that matter.
If you”re a big enough fan, can you just look the other way? My favorite, Bruce Springsteen, has grown louder and louder about his political leanings, especially in the 2004 and 2008 elections (we”ll see if he beats the drum for Obama this time around). The fans who don”t agree with him politically grumble on his message boards that they wish he”d shut up and sing, and even I admit there are times when he gets on the political bandwagon (and I agree with him 99% of the time) that I want to tune him out. When is it too much?
What do you think?
im fascinated that somebody is a fan of Pete Seeger but has a problem with Jane Fonda. I mean, the guy was blacklisted.
She’s a fan of *Bob* Seger.
You know, the shitty one.
The only reason why you ask this question NOW is because she is endorsing a Republican. If she were just another actor/musician/artist endorsing Obama, I don’t think you would be asking if artists should just shut up and sing.
Which says an awful lot about who you are. Harsh. But very true.
I’m glad to have read this comment. It was the first thing that came to mind when I read the title of the article. Just the context of telling her basically to shut up is what irks me about the article. Pretty little Idol girl just needs to be another doll that mimics whatever is put in front of her and not give any of her own thoughts. /lame
Ugabugkiller and Neverthehero–TOTALLY not my intent. First and foremost, I think Kelly Clarkson is fantastic, both as a singer and as someone I’ve interviewed and find very interesting, charming and intelligent to talk with. If you re-read the article, you’ll notice that I never stated my opinion, and I would never tell someone to shut up—of either gender. The piece has absolutely nothing to do with her endorsement of Ron Paul–or anyone’s endorsement of any candidate–as anything other than a jumping off point. The flack she got from fans initially, so much so that she felt compelled to address it a number of times herself that evening, made me think about that and what we expect from our musicians as artists, celebrities and citizens. Absolutely no political agenda here, despite how you both interpreted it. Thank you for reading.
I have to agree that nobody seems to question an actor or musician’s right to use their fame for political influence, until that influence is used to benefit a republican.
JoshH – Then you ought to come to Jersey and read the blogs every time Springsteen or Bon Jovi makes a statement or does a benefit. “Leftist”, “commie”, and “pinko” are some of the NICER terms used!
Did you guys read the article or just the headline? The Dixie Chicks are a prime example that backlash works both ways, so please stop talking about how only the right gets persecuted.
I would have never clicked on the link if it didn’t have the inflammatory headline Joe. Dixie Chicks said something on foreign soil about being embarrassed about being a Texan. A lot of country fans are from Texas/from the South. So to me it was more of a hey you’re embarrassed about being from Texas then we aren’t going to play you on the radio and help you make a living. Pearl Jam had issues with certain fans about talking against Bush on stage. Never heard of them being banned on rock/alt. stations. Fans have more resources than ever to show support or to bitch.
Unless you’re Rage Against the Machine or any political-driven act. I quote the Rock… know your role and shut your mouth!!!! Don’t talk about politics when you’re singing on stage and then having to backstage with your masseuse and then go to sleep in some big ass tour bus or some suite. We don’t care what you have to say.
I’ll think of this when the President asks Americans to sacrifice for the greater good and then he heads off in Air Force One and jets off to another vacation that costs us 1-5 million dollars.
Honestly, if you’re moronic enough to vote for someone because your favorite musician told you to, you probably shouldn’t be voting. That being said, I tend to be highly skeptical of an entertainer who chooses to publicly endorse a candidate.
And the answer to your eternally stupid blog title is… Absolutely Not.
Pretty stupid article. I’ve seen reports of her album sales jumping anywhere between 400-600% in 1 day. Sounds like more than just a “slight bump” don’t you think? I agree with the fact that we don’t really need to hear every artist opinion on candidates, however, Kelly Clarkson was hardly giving an endorsement or an opinion. She was merely putting out a tweet showing support. Big deal.
Melinda, while I know you have been to a lot more Springsteen concerts than I have, I don’t think Bruce went overboard in his support of President Obama at his concerts. He’s much more likely to talk about the needs of the poor and hungry leading up to an appeal for local food banks.
I have a friend who refused to go see Bruce in concert because he doesn’t want to be preached to, but I think that opinion comes more from watching Fox News, which often vilifies Springsteen.
Bri- I’m thinking specifically about how for a short time he was introducing “Livin’ in the Future” by talking about rendition and illegal wiretapping, but your friend is really missing out if he refuses to see Springsteen because of that fear. Everyone, even if you’re not a fan, should see Springsteen at least once for the sheer showmanship, dedication and musicality.
Whether it’s from the left or the right, it’s a shame that so many people want musicians to avoid politics and activism. Some of the best music has come from junction of politics and entertainment – from Tom Morello back through the Clash, Dylan, Phil Ochs, Woody Guthrie, and Billie Holliday (“Strange Fruit” might be the single most chilling song I have ever heard. It goes back even farther – hell, “Battle Hymn of the Republic” is as political as it comes!
There are plenty of artists out there for people who want reality-free entertainment (ironically, “reality” shows fall into this category) – speaking for myself, I’ll take the committment and passion of the activists every time!
I agree absolutely; artists should be allowed to speak their mind, regardless of which side of the political spectrum they’re coming from. Does that mean we have to listen to them? Of course not but, there’s nothing wrong with making your opinion known.
Yes they should. And this may be completely backwards but I would never listen to someone or watch someone’s show just because they endorsed a politician I agree with or a subject I agree with – but, if they do the opposite – endorse someone I don’t like or something I don;t agree with, I will be done with that person.
I have to say I don’t understand this line of thinking at all. Why is is so difficult to separate someone’s politics from their work? Spielberg gives huge contributions to Democrats & it would be a shame for someone to miss out on Schindler’s List, Saving Private Ryan, Catch Me If You Can etc. because of it. Likewise I wouldn’t want any Democrat to miss out on Die Hard because Bruce Willis happens to be Republican. Besides entertainment aside I have many friends I disagree with politically but get along great with otherwise. One’s politics do define them on a whole.
It’s not backwards, just misguided – like Joe says, you should be capable of separating art from politics. You shouldn’t vote for someone because a musician endorses them, any more than you should listen to an artist that a politician recommends. On the flip side, you should’t let one prevent tbe otber, or you’ll miss out on some great stuff!
I think it also comes down to how the artist handles it. Kelly simply expressed her preference for Ron Paul and why she liked him. She didn’t put down anyone else, she didn’t write a song about it (although, again, that’s certainly her right). It really does seem to hurt more when an artist puts down a certain politician rather than builds up one Overall, I agree with Joe’s comments.
This is trap, right?
Yes, but a good sand wedge should get you close enough to the pin to tap in for a par!
She endorsed the only candidate in either party who is anti-war (and ironically, the only candidate who has performed military service.) If the Democrats were to field an anti-war candidate, perhaps she would go that way. As it stands, the other Repubs are joining hands with Obama to sing “all we are saying is, Give War a Chance.”
I think it’s too much when it becomes mostly about the politics, rather then the problems. I like depth in the music I listen to, but I don’t want it to be all about supporting a particular political candidate or party.
Musicians stating their political views isn’t usually a problem for me, because I can usually accurately guess where they stand politically, but there are exceptions and sometimes they are very surprising. When that happens, I still like the music, because how can I not? And although I may lose a little respect for the musician, they were still responsible for the music, so I can’t not like them, either.
The world isn’t black and white, and neither are musicians.
So silly to think that politics should be left to politicians. It’s citizens right and responsibility to be involved in politics, not to leave it to some politician.