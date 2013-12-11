Six Marvel gods ready to join Thor in the limelight

(CBR) Some people compare superheroes to mythical gods because of their supernatural powers (and for their all-too-human squabbles), and Marvel has made a mint on translating a Norse deity into a superhero with Thor. But beyond the borders of Asgard is a cornucopia of gods and demigods in the Marvel pantheon just waiting to be reawakened and put back into the fight. And I”m not talking about Marvel movies (although that”d be nice, too!). I”m talking about Marvel Comics” staff bringing these heroes (and villains) of lore back into the mix.
Sorry, I know many of these “Gods” are shared between DC and Marvel, but Ares belongs in Wonder Woman stories, or stories involving Wonder Woman.
I mean, come on, he is WW’s arch-villain nemesis (and now confirmed half-brother).
Lets leave Ares to DC, and for that matter, the rest of the Greek pantheon, as well.
Marvel has the Norse Gods, DC the Greek. Let’s keep that nice, clear delineation, shall we?