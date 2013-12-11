Six Marvel gods ready to join Thor in the limelight

(CBR) Some people compare superheroes to mythical gods because of their supernatural powers (and for their all-too-human squabbles), and Marvel has made a mint on translating a Norse deity into a superhero with Thor. But beyond the borders of Asgard is a cornucopia of gods and demigods in the Marvel pantheon just waiting to be reawakened and put back into the fight. And I”m not talking about Marvel movies (although that”d be nice, too!). I”m talking about Marvel Comics” staff bringing these heroes (and villains) of lore back into the mix.