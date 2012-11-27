‘Skyfall’ songstress Adele’s ’21’ album hits 10 million sales mark

Adele’s “21” has reached yet another milestone.

The hugely-popular album has officially reached 10 million in sales, according to Nielsen SoundScan (via Billboard). The soul-pop LP reached the mark in under 2 years (92 weeks, to be exact) on the strength of several Top 20 Billboard singles, including “Rolling in the Deep,” “Someone Like You,” “Set Fire to the Rain” and “Rumour Has It” (the former three of which all hit No. 1).

Fittingly enough, “21” is the 21st album to reach the massive number since Nielsen SoundScan began tracking sales data in 1991, and it reached the milestone faster than any other album since ‘N Sync’s 2000 LP “No Strings Attached,” which hit the mark in only 43 weeks. The Backstreet Boys’ 1999 album “Millenium,” however, still holds the record for fastest ever; that set hit 10 million in only 39 weeks.

Only seven other SoundScan-era albums have managed 10 million in sales in under two years – in addition to “Millenium” and “No Strings Attached,” they are Santana’s “Supernatural” (60 weeks), Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill” (66 weeks), “The Bodyguard” soundtrack (72 weeks), Creed’s “Human Clay” (93 weeks) and Shania Twain’s “Come On Over” (96 weeks).

“21,” which debuted atop the Billboard 200 with sales of 352,000 copies back in February 2011, has demonstrated phenomenal legs since its release, charting a total of 80 weeks in the Top 10 and 24 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1.

While Adele has not released an album since “21,” her “Skyfall” theme debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 last month. It currently sits at No. 21 on the chart and has also been certified Gold by the RIAA.

