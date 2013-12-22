‘SNL’s’ ‘Waking Up with Kimye’ returns with a ‘Bound 2’ holiday parody

12.22.13 5 years ago

Ok fine, I admit it: “Bound 2” has been parodied from here to eternity at this point, and it’s hard to justify yet another after so many others have already saturated the interwebs. Still, the now-notorious music video came out only days after the original “Waking Up with Kimye” sketch aired, so you can’t blame “SNL” for wanting to take a stab at their own before closing out the year – particularly given Nasim Pedrad and Jay Pharoah’s spot-on impersonations of the supremely out-of-touch couple. Luckily the Rudolph-assisted clip is just funny (and festive!) enough to justify its existence, not to mention that it’s only one small part of an even funnier overall sketch that sees Kanye once again attempting to bolster the dubious assertion that Kim is a groundbreaking creative genius, this time pointing to her gingerbread recreation of an exclusive nightclub (“Holiday bread just became a building!”). Oh, and the nasally Kardashian clan is back, this time as an unholy Yuletide alliance known as the “Kardashian Khristmas Karolers” (“KKK” for short).

Credit: NBC

