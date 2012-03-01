Snoop Dogg working on new album with Diplo

After recently working with Katy Perry and Gorillaz, rap legend Snoop Dogg continues to surprise listeners by announcing another unexpected collaboration.

D-O-Double-G is teaming with Mad Decent producer Diplo for a new album. The latter posted on his Facebook on Thursday, “18 records deep on this snoop dogg project,, i dont think the world is ready” (sic). Oh, we’re ready, Diplo.



Sounds like he means they’ve already recorded 18 songs, which is a lot. As for any potential guest cameos on the album, Snoop has asked Lana Del Rey to appear, via Twitter.

One half of Major Lazer, Diplo made a name for himself working with M.I.A. and, later, Beyonce on the track “Run the World (Girls).”

Snoop’s last solo album was early 2011’s “The Doggumentary,” which featured production from the likes of The Cataracs, Damon Albarn (Gorillaz), David Banner, Jake One and Kanye West. Later that year, he and Wiz Khalifa collaborated on “High School.”