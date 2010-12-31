M.I.A. releases WikiLeaks-inspired mixtape with Diplo, Blaqstarr, Switch

In time for the New Year, M.I.A. has released a very loud, 18-track mixtape to crown the year.
“Vicki Leekx,” M.I.A.’s new handle, seems to be inspired by WikiLeaks, the Julian Assange-founded website that has sent news networks and talking heads into a tizzy this past month. She’s posted about the site on her Twitter previously.
Well, this is no leak: it’s sanctioned by the artist and posted for free download at the cost of
an alpaca your email.
Diplo and Switch (which, under other auspices, would be known together as Major Lazer), plus “MAYA” collaborator Blaqstarr, Danja, Munchi, Rusko, brother Sugu Arulpragasm and So Japan contributed.
Here is the tracklist for “Vicki Leekx”:
The World
Bamboo Go
Illy Girl
Super Tight
Let Me Hump You
WWW/Meds/Feds
Steppin/Up
Go At It
Vicki Intermission
Gen-N-E-Y
Bad Girls
Dutch Dutch
Marsha / Britney
Tamil Beat Munchi
Listen Up
MudersoundsMunchi
You My Love (Featuring Rosaly)
Get Around
Would have been a good article if the link to download was included…