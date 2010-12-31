M.I.A. releases WikiLeaks-inspired mixtape with Diplo, Blaqstarr, Switch

In time for the New Year, M.I.A. has released a very loud, 18-track mixtape to crown the year.

“Vicki Leekx,” M.I.A.’s new handle, seems to be inspired by WikiLeaks, the Julian Assange-founded website that has sent news networks and talking heads into a tizzy this past month. She’s posted about the site on her Twitter previously.

Well, this is no leak: it’s sanctioned by the artist and posted for free download at the cost of an alpaca your email.

Diplo and Switch (which, under other auspices, would be known together as Major Lazer), plus “MAYA” collaborator Blaqstarr, Danja, Munchi, Rusko, brother Sugu Arulpragasm and So Japan contributed.

Here is the tracklist for “Vicki Leekx”:

The World

Bamboo Go

Illy Girl

Super Tight

Let Me Hump You

WWW/Meds/Feds

Steppin/Up

Go At It

Vicki Intermission

Gen-N-E-Y

Bad Girls

Dutch Dutch

Marsha / Britney

Tamil Beat Munchi

Listen Up

MudersoundsMunchi

You My Love (Featuring Rosaly)

Get Around