Lily Collins’ Snow White film ‘Mirror Mirror’ moves back two weeks

Relativity Media is moving “Mirror Mirror,” their take on the Snow White legend, back two weeks. It will now open March 30, instead of March 16.

The date shift is good news for the “21 Jump Street” update starring Channing Tatum and Oscar nominee Jonah Hill. It now only has to worry about competing with Will Ferrell’s “Casa de Mi Padre” for the weekend of March 16.

However, the shuffle means that “Mirror MIrror” will go up against another fantasy film — the sequel “Wrath of the Titans,” starring Sam Worthington.

The move also means that “Mirror” is now opening closer (well, slightly closer), to that other Snow White movie, “Snow White and the Huntsman.” That film, starring Charlize Theron, “Twilight” goddess Kristen Stewart and Chris Hemsworth (“Thor”) seems to be aimed at older audiences and is opening just two months later, on June 1. Will audiences be willing to cough up money for two Snow White films so close together?

Aimed primarily at kids and families, the lighthearted “Mirror” stars Lily Collins (“The Blind Side”) as Snow White, whose kingdom is stolen by the evil witch (Julia Roberts). Snow enlists the aid of seven dwarf rebels to help fight the queen, and win back her birthright.

Nathan Lane, Sean Bean (“Game of Thrones”) and Armie Hammer (“The Social Network”) also star. Tarsem Singh (“Immortals”) directed the film.

Collins, who was seen alongside Taylor Lautner in last year’s “Abduction.” just dropped out of the Sam Raimi-produced “Evil Dead” remake.