The nominations for France's Lumière Awards were announced this morning, and leading the way was the film's Oscar foreign film entry “Saint Laurent” (which sadly didn't make it past the initial culling with the Academy). The film picked up four nominations and will compete for best film with Cannes hit “Girlhood,” “La Famille Bélier,” “Pas son genre,” fellow Oscar foreign hopeful “Timbuktu” and “Three Hearts.”

Check out the full list of nominees below. Winners will be announced on Feb. 3.

Best Film

“Girlhood”

“La Famille Bélier”

“Pas son genre”

“Saint Laurent”

“Timbuktu”

“Three Hearts”

Best Director

Lucas Belvaux, “Pas son genre”

Bertrand Bonello, “Saint Laurent”

Benoît Jacquot, “Three Hearts”

Cédric Kahn, “Wild Life”

Céline Sciamma,”Girlhood”

Abderrahmane Sissako, “Timbuktu”

Best Actor

Guillaume Canet, “La prochaine fois je viserai le cœur,” “In The Name of My Daughter”

Romain Duris, “The New Girlfriend”

Mathieu Kassovitz, “Wild Life”

Pierre Niney, “Yves Saint Laurent”

Benoît Poelvoorde, “Three Hearts”

Gaspard Ulliel, “Saint Laurent”

Best Actress

Juliette Binoche, “Sils Maria”

Emilie Dequenne, “Pas son genre”

Charlotte Gainsbourg, “Three Hearts,” “Samba”

Adèle Haenel, “Love at First Fight,” “In The Name of My Daughter”

Sandrine Kiberlain, “Elle l”adore”

Karin Viard, “La Famille Bélier,” “Lulu, femme nue”

Best Script

Thomas Lilti, Julien Lilti, Baya Kasmi, Pierre Chosson, Hippocrate

Philippe de Chauveron, Guy Laurent, “Serial Bad Weddings”

Audrey Diwan, Cédric Jimenez, “La French”

Jeanne Harry, Gaëlle Macé, “Elle l”adore”

Thomas Bidegain, Bertrand Bonello, “Saint Laurent”

Stanislas Carre de Malberg, Victoria Bedos, “La famille Bélier”

Best New Actor

Kevin Azaïs, “Love at First Fight”

Thomas Blumenthal, Jean-Baptiste Lafarge, “La Creme de la Creme”

Bastien Bouillon, “Le Beau Monde”

Didier Michon, “Fièvres”

Pierre Rochefort, “Un beau dimanche”

Marc Zinga, “Qu”allah bénisse la France”

Best New Actress

Louane Emera, “La Famille Belier”

Joséphine Japy and Lou de Laâge, “Respire”

Alice Isaaz, “La Creme de la Creme”

Ariane Labed, “Fidelio, l”odyssée d”Alice”

Karidja Touré, “Girlhood”

Ana Girardot, “Le Beau Monde,” La Prochaine fois je viserai le cœur”

Best First Film

“Love at First Fight,” Thomas Cailley

“Party Girl,” Marie Amachoukeli, Claire Burger, Samuel Theis

“Elle l”adore,” Jeanne Herry

“Chante ton Bac d”abord,” David André

“Qu”Allah bénisse la France,” Abd Al Malik

“Tristesse Club,” Vincent Mariette

Best French-Language Foreign Film

“C”est eux les chiens”

“Two Days, One Night”

“Fièvres”

“L”Oranais”

“Mommy”

“Run”