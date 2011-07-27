Song Of The Day: Laura Marling debuts ‘Sophia’ from new album

Laura Marling wasn’t just my favorite folk artist last year, she was my favorite album artist overall.

And she has a new album, “A Creature I Don’t Know,” coming out on Sept. 13. It was produced by a very respectable and repeated offender Ethan Johns!

The first song from that effort, “Sophia,” has dropped.

“Where I’ve been lately is no concern of yours / Who’s been touching my skin… tired-eyed am I today,” she deliciously drips in that Joni/Jackson Brown drawl of hers, before the indie-pop bops in and blasts away the heat with a slow-blinking cool.

The British songwriter is touring in the U.S. again, in support, starting Sept. 17 through Sept. 28. See you at Webster, New Yorkers.