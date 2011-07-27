Song Of The Day: Laura Marling debuts ‘Sophia’ from new album

07.27.11 7 years ago

Laura Marling wasn’t just my favorite folk artist last year, she was my favorite album artist overall.

And she has a new album, “A Creature I Don’t Know,” coming out on Sept. 13. It was produced by a very respectable and repeated offender Ethan Johns!

The first song from that effort, “Sophia,” has dropped.

“Where I’ve been lately is no concern of yours / Who’s been touching my skin… tired-eyed am I today,” she deliciously drips in that Joni/Jackson Brown drawl of hers, before the indie-pop bops in and blasts away the heat with a slow-blinking cool.

The British songwriter is touring in the U.S. again, in support, starting Sept. 17 through Sept. 28. See you at Webster, New Yorkers.

Around The Web

TAGSethan johnslaura marlingsong of the day

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP