‘Sons of Anarchy’ season five premiere recap: ‘Sovereign’

The power dynamic between Jax and Clay isn’t the only thing that’s changed as we begin season five in Charming. This year’s action-packed, fast-moving premiere introduces new players, reestablishes burgeoning rivalries and alliances, and contains one of the most brutal and disturbing scenes the show has ever seen (that is not a low bar to cross).
We can only speculate where any of this is heading, but as set-up, it worked. Mostly.
Alan Sepinwall already offered up his general impressions on the new season, but since he’s devoting weekly review energies elsewhere I’ll be handling the week to week for HitFix. Before we get to the episode, some background on where I’m coming from on “Sons” (I’ll keep it brief, but if you don’t give a damn, just skip to the next graph): I’m in the “like it, don’t love it” camp. I’ve always considered the show a wildly uneven mix of brilliant moments and hokey moments, tremendous performances and weak performances, exciting twists and frequently gratuitous, indulgent chases and shootouts. And, as Alan very eloquently explained repeatedly last season, it’s a show where the desperation to keep the wheels of the plot spinning often becomes downright maddening. But I’m still hooked. There’s always been enough to bring me back and not make me feel like I’m wasting my time watching. I can take or leave the convoluted plotting of which gang is in or out of the Sons’ good graces, who’s retaliating for what, and what government agent is planning to take them all down now. What keeps me coming back boils down to the strong central quartet of Jax, Gemma, Clay and Tara, personal favorite supporting players Unser and Tig, and the way Kurt Sutter and Co. can take a background figure like Juice and turn him into a compelling presence in his own right. The creative team has a solid foundation in these characters, and even when they’re little more than puppets for the plot, you can be sure the actors playing them will find the chance to knock you out. But back to tonight’s episode…
Since Sutter’s master plan has us expecting at least three more seasons of “Sons,” we have to accept payoffs to most of the key conflicts will continue to be delayed. What the season premiere needed to establish is that we’re not simply going to watch the same beats over and over again for three more years. So while Clay is still alive, Tara is still in Charming, Gemma is still scheming and Jax still can’t let go of his club, they’re all in different enough places that we can hope the show has some new tricks up its sleeve. It’s too late for “Sons” to follow “The Shield’s” trajectory of getting deeper, richer and better with every season, but it’s never too late for the show to do justice to its cast.
And it’s when Kurt Sutter’s script focused in on the core characters that the premiere delivered its best moments. The starkest difference season-to-season obviously lies with Clay, who is on a rapid decline from top dog to Piney’s successor as a sort of member emeritus. In case the poetic justice of “Clay is the new Piney” isn’t clear enough, he’s even sporting an oxygen mask (something Sutter told Sepinwall he was already planning in their season four post-mortem chat). Who knows how long Clay stays a humbled and pathetic figure (barely even able to mount his own bike), at least it’s a switch to see him working angles from a position of weakness instead of dominating with brute force and authority. His scene with Gemma may or may not have been the first step in patching up their badly broken relationship (he makes it clear he’ll keep her involvement in J.T.’s death a secret), but Gemma smacking Clay down for laying even a gentle hand on her was a welcome sign that even if the show forces them back together, it won’t be easy.
The changes aren’t as drastic for Jax and Tara. He’s leading the MC, so she’s the First (Old) Lady and consequently has a little more swagger in her walk. She’s also no longer even pretending to care what Gemma thinks, while Jax is channeling his innermost thoughts into letters like his old man, juggling secrets and deciding what information to parse out in strategic ways. Jax and Tara seem to be doing OK right now, but it’s hard to imagine the compromises they’re both making will be good for the long-term health of their relationship.
Gemma isn’t exactly at her best, but she’s clinging on to whatever she can sink her press-on nails into. Right now that’s a combination of lovesick watchdog Unser and one night stand turned possible long-term ally Nero Padilla. And how about that Jimmy Smits, folks? Was it a cheeky nod to “NYPD Blue” that Sutter introduced Smits bare-assed (and shagging a nearly comatose Gemma)? Whatever the motivation, it was an inspired introduction to the self-described “companionator” and Smits and Katey Sagal had an instant chemistry in their scenes together. Their morning after exchange — “”I did a spic pimp.” “And I did a drunken cracker MILF.” — is the “Sons” version of a rom-com meet cute. This should give Gemma (and Sagal) something fun to play around with while she’s avoiding falling back into Clay’s trap.
No doubt the show has lot more to reveal about Nero in the future, just as they will with Damon Pope, the other significant addition to the season. Harold Perrineau was immediately arresting as the former drug kingpin. And I suppose I can’t avoid it any longer, but the episode’s most startling/upsetting/WTF/”Holy crap!” twist came in Damon’s eye-for-an-eye play against Tig. Tig ran over Damon’s daughter with a car. So Damon lights Tig’s daughter Dawn (a character played by Rachel Miner who we’ve seen only once before) on fire and burns her alive while Tig is chained up and helpless to do anything.
Now, maybe I’m wrong, but I assume this is exactly the kind of moment that keeps “Sons” at the top of FX’s ratings heap. It’s the “can you believe that!?” watercooler moment that fuels buzz. It’s also executed in the manner of a cheap, tasteless plot twist that holds the show back from the level of the all-time greats. It’s not the graphic nature of the violence, or the cruelty of the characters that’s problematic. That’s all fair game, and the sort of savagery “Sons'” most obvious inspirations (“The Sopranos,” “The Shield,” “Deadwood”) and its current chief crime saga competitor (“Breaking Bad”) could pull off in genuinely shocking and compelling style. On any of those shows, we wouldn’t just be horrified by the act. We’d understand the psychological ramifications for everyone involved. We probably would’ve gotten to know Dawn a little better. It wouldn’t feel as calculated as checking off the “shocking event” box on the week’s to do list.
Because even though the brutality of the death was notably extreme; even though Tig’s torment was heightened by Clay’s confession that the One Niners didn’t kill Piney after all, making Tig fully aware he had zero justification for killing Damon’s daughter; and even though Kim Coates and Harold Perrineau played the hell out of every single moment, this gonzo sequence still felt like “Sons” being “Sons.” For better and for worse.
A few odds and ends:
– I’d call Dawn’s death and Tig’s reaction the climactic event of the episode, but the actual cliffhanger was Unser falling victim to the string of home invasions plaguing Charming. Or, more specifically, plaguing residents of Charming tied to SAMCRO. The flash of a prosthetic leg points to Greg “the Peg” (played by actor, athlete and real life amputee Kurt Yaeger) one of the trio of new Sons recruits.
– One of the victims of those home invasions, according to Roosevelt? “Lynette Rice, one of your crow eaters.” Lynette Rice also happens to be the name of Entertainment Weekly’s West Coast News Editor, who frequently covers Sutter and the show. I’m pretty sure the reference was affectionate.
– What’s up with Juice? First he’s defending Clay’s decision to skip Piney’s memorial (before the club knows part of the truth of what happened), then he’s unpacking Clay’s boxes and offering moral support. We know Juice is a (relatively) sensitive guy, and he’s still working out his guilt over killing Miles, but teaming up with Clay is bad news for this lost soul. Plus, Roosevelt is still holding the informant card over his head, since Jax doesn’t yet know that it was Juice who gave up details of the cartel’s meeting with the Irish.
– Given the show’s track record of transforming characters into versions of other characters (Clay becomes Piney, Tara mirrors Gemma, Jax turning into J.T.), maybe Opie’s fear of turning into Jax isn’t so unfounded.
– There wasn’t much ado about it, but Laroy Wayne is dead now too. SAMCRO’s closest connection to the One Niners probably would’ve come after Tig, but instead became another victim of Damon’s demonstration of power. Tory Kittles, the actor who played Laroy, had appeared in eleven episodes going back to the pilot.
– Just for the record, Bobby ‘Elvis’ is now the SAMCRO veep. And he still doesn’t care much for Clay.
What did you think of the season premiere?
I miss Alan.
Don’t be a child.
Great review.
Agreed, this was very good. I’ll be back.
Good review shut up matt
My God, it amazes me how idiotic people have become. “Don’t be a child”? How is saying that I miss Alan Sepinwall’s reviews being childish? I’ve been reading his SOA reviews for years, and as a human being who has the right to his own opinions, I am allowed to miss his reviews. I never said Geoff was bad, or said any immature things. The basis of human opinion making derives from ones ability to choose one option he prefers over another, thus the entire social structure of our society is structured as such. My ability to choose Alan over Geoff inherently defines me as human. Does that sound like a childish response to you, William?
By the way, Geoff, you did a good job, despite my missing Alan. I will continue to read your reviews of SOA.
Honestly I couldn’t agree more. SOA is what it is: a biker soap opera, not “Sopranos On Wheels”. It’s a cartoon-ish action-based drama, not a character study. Expecting more out of it is a bit unfair, but that’s the reality of today’s “marquee” TV serial drama landscape.
You’re right on, but that’s the sad part. The characters are awesome on this show and it easily could have been one of the best dramas ever, IMO, right up there with Sopranos, Breaking Bad, etc… if not for a couple huge miss steps (like the cop out finale last year and the unnecessary overdone plot twists).
Sutter has said from the start this show is about action and entertainment, not dramatic appeal. It is not a character study full of dramatic turns and continuing to hope that it will be will keep you frustrated. I love the show for what it is, not what it could be.
Indeed, Alan is a hard act to follow. He is the Godfather of this. However, this was a really good review and I look forward to coming back all season!
Not really, hes too soft to review gritty violent mens shows, his effeminate side really shines thru when he talks about shows like this and breaking bad. He’s at his best when reviewing Mad Men, which i love btw and am a diehard fan of, but i think it was the right move for him to step away from this one, he should do the same with breaking bad.
Everything about this premier was great. The action, the acting and the relationships. Yep, I’m a die hard Sons fan. More later…
Way way WAY too much plot going on, I was seriously confused at one point.
While the Dawn/Tig/Pope scene was horrible to watch, it would have hit home more had I seen more of the relationship between Tig and Dawn. I mean did she go see him in prison? Were they close?
Tara had the best line “oh god what now” indeed
I actually watched it twice, which helped my confusion a lot. Dawn came and stayed with Tig for a whole episode, last season or the season before. (Probably last season, since most of S3 was spent chasing Abel around Ireland.) It was established that she was pretty much playing him for money, but he loved her and he didn’t mind. He very much cared for her.
I loved the Nero/Gemma scenes. Wonderful chemistry, and good twist on bringing Jax to Nero’s little compound at the end. Who thinks that the black-haired woman at Nero’s place knows exactly who Gemma is? Either she has been romantically involved with Nero in the past, or she knows more than she’s letting on.
I don’t believe that Clay is finished. LOL at: “In case the poetic justice of “Clay is the new Piney” isn’t clear enough, he’s even sporting an oxygen mask.” That oxygen mask was a bit heavy-handed to me.
Harold Perrineau is seriously wonderful in this role. I didn’t know how I would like him but he is really selling it. (Poor Michael, having lost WALT and now his daughter.)
Good review Geoff!
She came to visit him in episode 406 last year just to scheme money off of her, Tig knew it and still gavce it to her just because he knew it meant she’d come back again for more and he’d get to spend more time with her, thats how much he loved her. So yes that was very much established. And even if it wasnt, watching your daughter burn to death is still one of the most horrible things imaginable, kudos to kurt.
EDIT: scheme money off of HIM
It shouldn’t have been that confusing. Right before the seen Tig gets the phone call and tells Clay that his daughter was arrested in Oakland for a DWI and he was going to pick her up. It was pretty obvious who she was given that information and the context that Tig killed Pope’s daughter.
Nice review. Looking forward to reading the rest of the season
I was ok w the ep til I saw the “this season on sons” at the end…now I’m beginning to feel like some of this plot stuff is just so over the top it drags the show down
A few observations on this review…
Yes, Sons is what it is and a few parts of this premiere’s plot were contrived for the sake of continuity, but I felt they were carried out well. Overall, the strong points outweighed the weaknesses for me : Harold Perrineau is down right scary as Pope, and his sidekick is even scarier, like an African American Joker with no Batman in sight. Katey and Jimmy, that is guaranteed to provide a lot of future entertainment with a lot of sparks. I caught Smits just recently on the reruns of Dexter’s third season and if he puts in as intense a perfomance on Sons as he did there, we’re in for a treat. And I fully expect that to be the case.
My least favourite moment was the ‘what’s your play?’ scene. We all know Clay’s up to something, as he always is and I’m damn sure Kurt Sutter knows we all know, but still, I would have hoped for a bit more subtlety. However, this is an MC based TV series, and bikers aren’t generally known for being subtle.
If anything, I didn’t feel the ‘shock and awe’ moment with Tig’s daughter was too predictable, instead I felt doing away with LaRoy at a moment’s notice was worse. Ok, so it set up Pope as the cool, calm and collected kingpin, but it still felt like too much, too soon. Tig’s daughter getting burned was far more chilling, exactly because Perrineau and Coates played the hell out of the scene.
One of the best scenes, I felt, was Ope telling Jax he was afraid of turning into him. That was the strongest emotional moment of this premiere all round and even if he wasn’t around a lot in this episode, Ryan Hurst stole the show once again in those few moments that he was. This guy should have gotten an Emmy for his acting in SOA’s second season alone and he’s still going from strength to strength.
So while yes, SOA misses the subtlety and intricacy of Breaking Bad, it’s still one of the best TV shows around and I for one am expecting it will remain that way until the very end in two years time.
P.S. : Sutter’s allusion to Lynette Rice was a reference to what he, ehm, affectionately calls ‘cunt bloggers’, as announced in one of his Tweets preceding the premiere.
Kim Coates’ acting in the daughter burning scene was so bad it almost made the scene comical.
I couldn’t disagree more. I was fully convinced, especially knowing Tig’s character. I felt like he played the hell out of that part. Pope was great too.
Yes, it was campy and over-the-top, just like the whole episode. And I’m sorry, Sutter, but even though your 60-year old wife has had enough plastic surgery to make her decent looking for her age, I couldn’t swallow the whole orgy and romantic interest for Grandma Gemma. This show has really used up what little shelf life it ever had.
Jimmy Smits: 57. Katey Sagal: 58. I think you’re being a bit harsh.
I agree with you, Ted. My husband and I watched it last night and Coates didn’t sell it to us, AT ALL, in that scene. However, since it appears that many fans feel differently, I may rewatch, trying to keep an open mind.
I thought Tig didn’t sell it to be honest. That scene was ho hum, which is nuts, how can burning a guy’s daughter alive in front of him not pack an emotional punch? Well, it didn’t
Another knockout of a season premiere by Sutter. Tig watching his daughter burn to death was just Brutal. This is not a soap on wheels, yes Kurt does stretch the show out sometimes with pointless plots to makeit last longer, but at heart it is very much a character study and when you look at performances like Ryan Hurst’s theres no way anyone can say different. I hate the CIA plot just like everyone else, but this show has just been too great for too long for me to abandon it over that. I’m in it till the end.
When you watch a show on a week to week basis, its almost impossible to make everyeone happy. Its so much better watching a series straight thru on dvd when its concluded, i did that with the wire, the shield, and a bunch of others, those are all time greats, not saying this is as good as those, but when its all wrapped up it may be, but im sure week by week plenty of people bitched and moaned about those 2 shows, just like they do about breaking bad and mad men now, which are probably the 2 best shows ever created.
I hated the CIA twist last season, but I am hopeful that it will redeem itself this season, and I’m glad it wasn’t just dropped. I also agree that Sons might work way better as a marathon, especially Season 3.
Either way, I too am in it for the long haul. I think this season has a lot of promise and we may be able to get back to the greatness of S1 and S2.
“We’re with the CIA. See…we have BADGES!!!!” And, scene. Yeah, stupid, but let it wash over you and enjoy the Unintentional Comedy at work.
Tim, I watched all of The Wire in real time, beginning with season 1, episode 1. Yes, it’s one of the only times I was watching one of the “cool shows” from the start. Let me assure you that my husband and I weren’t bitching about the show from week-to-week; rather, we were re-watching it (up to 4 watchs/week), talking about it constantly, and eagerly anticipating and planning our Sunday nights so nothing could possibly interfere with our viewing of this fantastic show.
I think one of the most interesting plot points was the bit about the home invasions in Charming, and the revelation that it is the new recruits from another defunct sons chapter. Could be going at least two directions with this- one might be that the new guys just don’t get the club’s relationship with Charming and thereby end up hurting the club by changing its relationship with Charming (and Unser). The club used to keep a certain element out of Charming. Now the club is that element. Alternatively, anyone think maybe the new guys beat up Unser at the behest of Clay and are part of Clay’s play, maybe something along the lines of the club only gets along with the town when Clay’s in charge?
I saw the prosthetic but didn’t get that it was one of the new members. Thanks to Geoff and Nomad for pointing this out. It’s a really interesting plot point.
But doesn’t that almost feel like *another* plot thread when there are already so many? I was enjoying the show and when that happened I thought, “here we go again”. I guess this really is a soap.
I don’t really get Alan’s problem with the beginning of this season. I thought it was a very good start to a season, setting up alot of potentially interesting storylines. Now if they cop out and use contrived twists to keep the plots from having lasting ramifications then it’ll certainly be frustrating, but I don’t understand why this was the straw that broke the camels back for him (unless EP2 really sucks)
Last season was the straw. Barring a massive improvement that ditched many of the trouble signs I saw last year, I wasn’t going to be reviewing it. There were a lot of good things in the premiere, and next week’s episode, but also a lot of the same trouble signs.
Thanks for responding Alan, I was wondering the same thing. Like Sully, I thought the show was pretty good last night (granted my expectations were about as low as you can go, and that’s how I’m now going to watch this show). Felt that “here we go again” the end though with the new plot twist of the new members being the home invaders.
I think I’m in the distinct minority but I didn’t are for the guy that plays Pope. So old cliched with the suit and his mannerisms and he really was just one fluffy white kitty away from being a Bond villain.
I agree it was time Alan took a step back from weekly reviews of SOA, specially since the show doesnt seem to want to change it’s ways so Alan wont change his opinions, and even though we enjoy having the recaps to comment among ourselves, we can still do that here in the M.a.C. blog.. and Alan can save himself from the aggravation the weekly “why review it if you dont like it” “Sutter is a misunderstood genius” comments from hardcore SOA fans.
Having said that, Welcome Geoff to the mad world of SOA hitfix fans chatter.. good review. And i agree with your overall take on the show, i like it, dont love it.. but i never miss an ep.
on the Holy S moments.. they just kept piling up.. the old Niners leader chop up on the hole, then the new Niners leader given an empty gun and then executed.. then Tig’s daughter burnt alive.. Clay’s confession.. i enjoyed it the ep a lot, but for a moment i thought we didnt need so many big moments in a single ep, i know they wanted to return with a bang, but when you spend so much firepower to start, you either need to keep upping the ante evey ep until it gets ridiculous or the next eps just feel like letdowns.
The same with the plots.. so many, many plots.. i think without the Jax running from the law plot, we would still have enough plots and complicatios for an entertaining first half of the season.
forgot to include in the WTF moments, Gemma and Nero’s introduction to the viewers.. Kurt, i know you are a sick, sick dude (storytelling-wise) but man, that’s your wife ! lol
I’m done. Too much gross. I watch television, good television, to escape into a world that is complete and consistent. While that world may not share my values, I expect it, as all art, to say something about the world in which we live and what we value as a culture.
There is nothing redeemable about this show at this point. The plots are too convoluted to follow or to care about, the acting is spotty lately and I can go my whole life without watching what I saw last night.
Check, please.
Calling it now. Clay starts riding Piney’s old Trike. Opie just put it up for sale, and Clay can’t even balance his old bike in his condition. This will hammer home the “Clay is the new Piney” trope.
Kim Coates acting in that scene with his daughter and Pope was terrible. I felt no anguish, there was no sense of desperation and no tears either. It came across as someone with no acting skill what so ever.
Sorry.
Yep I thought Tig got over it pretty quickly too.
You described my reaction to a T, thanks.
I felt the premiere was amazing. It’s hard to have big character arcs when chronically it’s only been “a couple of weeks” since last season’s finale. I like that Clay is quietly plotting, Jax trying to wriggle out of this CIA and pushing back. I like that he knows there is a rat among the crew, but not who. That Bobby is going to be filled in so he won’t carry this secret alone. That Gemma is of the rails and Tara is starting to fray.
I want more Opie. I want the evolution of Tig. I am terrified of Damon Pope. I can’t wait to see where it all descends into.
I do wonder, though. How long chronologically has it been since the crew got out? 2 months? Aren’t they supposed to cover their cuts? They seemed very lackadaisical around Roosevelt.
Bit surprised nobody noticed the sad poetry of this. Remember the two Mexican girls dead in the gun warehouse in the series opener? The ones that were burned to death in a pit? The ones Tig had sex with and treated like meat?
It was the memory of those two women that kept me from full-on grieving for Tig.
Karma is a bitch. Every dead girl is some guy’s daughter.
Let’s try this again only shorter.
The scene with Tig’s daughter is a callback to the series premiere and the two dead Mexican women Tig “throat-pumped”.
Lynette Rice is without a doubt the worst moderator I’ve ever seen at Comic-Con. Just ghastly. I don’t think it was an affectionate reference.
Anyway, I thought the premiere was okay, but some elements left me cold, including Tig’s reaction while his daughter was burned alive. Coates was better during the aftermath. That whole thing was just weird.
Also, did Agent Machete say Jax could clue Bobby Elvis in to what’s really going on or not? I listened twice and still couldn’t figure out if he got the okay or not, as the scenes with Jax & Bobby later didn’t let on whether Bobby’s in on everything now or not.
Tara ignoring Thomas’ cries really bugged me. I don’t like the direction she’s going, though it’s understandable, given what’s she already been through.
Guess I will hang out because I want to see how the story ultimately ends, but it does feel like a lot of wheel-spinning at this point. They’re in hiding again? And they may go to jail again? Bleah.
You nailed exactly how I feel about SOA. I gave up expecting this to be a different show, and stopped completely comparing it to Breaking Bad, The Shield, or even Boardwalk Empire. At this point, S2 is an aberration, not the norm. Keeping the expectations reasonable greatly increases my enjoyment of the show I’m actually watching.
I didn’t find the killing of Tig’s daughter to be checking off boxes as shock for shock’s sake. It was shocking, yes, but I thought it served to both establish Damon Pope as a bad man (as well as a man deeply in pain due to the loss of his daughter), and gives us a chance to watch someone as entertaining as Tig unravel the rest of the way (he’s already pretty threadbare at this point). And, TIG RACISM! He’s not only going to cut off Pope’s head, but he will do so to Pope’s black head!
I enjoyed the premiere. I’ve never liked Katey Segal’s Gemma, apart from the fact that she looks the part, and I don’t know how I’ll do watching death stares between her and Tara for another season, but heh, not everything works for me. It’s even more fruitless to wish Segal off the show than it is for Sutter to serve characters over plot. Ain’t gonna happen.
Good review. Thanks for engaging this show thoughtfully. But, you know, not TOO thoughtfully.
Enjoyed the review. Count me in with the “disappointed with the direction of this show” group.
Didn’t care for Gemma’s new gig. Kind of sickening.
Does anyone buy into Tara’s transformation from career and family oriented surgeon wanting desperately to get out of town, to “old lady/new Gemma” almost overnight? Tara was one of the few characters to root for. Now that’s gone too. For the club? Give me a break.
And why, oh why, did Pope not kill Tig? Why give him a chance for revenge? Doesn’t make sense to me.
That whole burning scene was LOST on me…
I came to monkeys-as-critics for this review, and started looking around afterwards. At the moment it looks like a collection of reality show reviews. Is this a reflection of recent summer TV activity? Will there be more reviews of shows that I might care about, as the fall season winds up? Or is this just what it’s like?
Nombre Del Guerrero – There’ll be some more scripted recaps in Monkeys as Critics as the fall picks up. Most of our scripted recaps still come from Sepinwall and will be in his blog, of course.
-Daniel