Sony hack: Sorkin back at it, slams ‘easily distracted members of the American press’

The Sony hack story is going to keep unfolding and there will be no shortage of opinions and takeaways. Writer Aaron Sorkin already took aim at the media for its behavior in the early days of the dust-up, sentiments echoed by “Nightcrawler” writer/director Dan Gilroy, whose film is very much about ethical slippage in journalism. Well, the “Newsroom” creator and “Social Network” screenwriter fired back yet again today after news broke that North Korea was, according to the FBI, “centrally involved” in the hack.
To wit:
Today the U.S. succumbed to an unprecedented attack on our most cherished, bedrock principle of free speech by a group of North Korean terrorists who threatened to kill moviegoers in order to stop the release of a movie. The wishes of the terrorists were fulfilled in part by easily distracted members of the American press who chose gossip and schadenfreude-fueled reporting over a story with immeasurable consequences for the public – a story that was developing right in front of their eyes. My deepest sympathies go out to Sony Pictures, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and everyone who worked on “The Interview.”
Meanwhile, I'd like to point you to another piece that I wholeheartedly agree with, Devin Faraci's suggestion that the Academy hand some breed of honorary achievement to directors Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg for producing, inarguably I would imagine, what has become the most important film of the year, if not the decade. It would be a grand gesture that art of any perceived quality has value and should not be suppressed. That is the part of the bedrock of the nation, isn't it?
Is that a bridge too far or precisely what is called for? You tell me.
The Oscar is exactly what is called for.
It’s more then movies at this point. Backing off of the film has sent a message that death threats trump free speech. I understand NATO and Sony’s hands were tied here, but still….its rotten and so upsetting.
Hmm. This is all so surreal. I’m not sure what I think of the Oscar suggestion. A mention? Sure. A standing ovation even? Why not. But it’s not like they set out with this whole series of events in mind unless I’m missing something. I’m not sure why they deserve credit for anything. They happen to produce a film to which an unhinged government hysterically overreacted? I would have given the oscar to the studio who refused to back down. Or theater chain who refused to back down. But that didn’t happen. So I’m not following. But maybe there is a piece of this I’m not seeing or don’t know.
It wouldn’t be an acknowledgment of quality. You’re looking at it the wrong way. It would be an outright statement.
I didn’t think I was. Who is the “hero” in this scenario, for lack of a better word? Who has done anything that deserves acknowledging? Or are you saying the Academy could be the “hero” by giving the producers an award as token of support? I suppose. Again, I just feel the producers stumbled into this scenario. It’s not like they set out to blaze any trails for freedom of press and art. I know it’s not possible, but I wish a studio/distributor/chain would step up and actually show the film in theaters or on VOD. THAT, to me, would be worth honoring.
Aaron Sorkin one again nails it ‘to the point’ like you commented on his other statement. Before the death threats, he already blamed so-called reporters who claimed leaks ‘newsworthy’ for being irresponsible since it was obvious from the start they were the product of a ‘cyber’ terrorist attacks launched to silence ‘The Interview’.
Those news were a weapon against freedom of speech and sadly it worked. News (or gossips) regarding people involved in the emails seemed more interesting than taking the time to think why they should not have been commented in the first place. It seems people were more outraged by Sorkin’s fictional story about a rape than an actual piece of information that was so obviously wrongly obtained.
It took death threats and censorship for people to realize how distateful it was to turn the content of private mails into ‘information’. There were not that many people to react before the way Aaron Sorkin did it the way he did, smartly and courageously.
I don’t know why sorkin feels the need to apologize to Sony (although a working relationship would serve as an explanation). The news media deserve plenty of blame, but Sony completely buckled under all of this and deserve blame for their part in this too.