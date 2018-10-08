HBO

Sophie Turner dropped by New York Comic-Con over the weekend, where the Game of Thrones star discussed the show’s final season without saying anything about the final season. It was a lot of, “It was highly emotional,” and “I still don’t really accept that it’s done.” Much more interesting was Turner confirming that fake scenes were shot (“We got into costume in Croatia because we know the paparazzi lurk around there, so we would spend like half a day doing nothing”) and that season eight had a code name (“I think this season it was like the Tree of Life or something”). You heard it here first, folks: dinosaurs are coming. She also discussed her reaction to seeing a former star.

“We did a behind the scenes thing on the final season,” Turner said about HBO’s promotional plan for season eight, “we had big panel where Sean Bean came back and everything. That was really emotional. I saw him and burst into tears. I wasn’t expecting that!” She probably freaked out seeing Ned Stark, because she and her on-screen sister Maisie Williams were soooooo stoned:

“We’re kind of like loners on Game of Thrones, just because the past few seasons Maisie [Williams] and I have sleepovers every night when we’re shooting. Or every night whenever both of us are in town. We just used to sit there and eat and watch stupid videos and smoke weed. I don’t know if my publicist will kill me for saying this. We’d get high and then we’d sit in the bath together and we’d rub makeup brushes on our faces. It’s fun.”

See, Cersei and Jaime? That’s how siblings are supposed to act.

