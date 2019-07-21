Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The first proper trailer for Star Trek: Picard dropped at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, and it was definitely one of the best trailers to come out of the annual geeky gathering. As great as it was to see Sir Patrick Stewart bringing Jean-Luc Picard back to life, however, fans of his character’s initial tenure on Star Trek: The Next Generation were even more delighted to see a brief appearance by Brent Spiner’s android Data. What’s more, Saturday’s panel revealed that a few other Next Generation alums would be joining Stewart in the show.

Per Variety, actors Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis, who played Commander William Riker and Counselor Deanna Troi respectively, will be appearing in the new series. It was previously revealed that Frakes — a frequent director of film and television, including several Star Trek movies and episodes — would be on hand to direct a few episodes of Picard. However, Saturday’s Comic-Con announcement of his and Sirtis’ return to play their Next Generation characters was a first.

Despite the news, however, executive producer Akiva Goldsman was quick to point out that Picard is “not a sequel to Next Generation” but a continuation of certain story elements — namely, Picard’s retirement — and similar themes. It just so happens to include many of Next Generation‘s most prominent players. “It’s slower and more gentle and more lyrical … it’s more character-based …it has a hope for a future that’s in many ways better than the world we live in today,” he said.

After all, Picard also features the return of Star Trek: Voyager‘s Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine — as well as a cast of newcomers that includes Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera and Harry Treadaway.

(Via Variety and Entertainment Weekly)