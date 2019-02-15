J.J. Abrams Brings The ‘Episode IX’ Gang Together To Say Goodbye To ‘Star Wars’

02.15.19

One of the biggest complaints about Star Wars: The Last Jedi (of which there were many — too many!) is that the main characters spent too much time apart. Rey and Finn, who we met and fell in love with in The Force Awakens, didn’t reunite until the final minutes of the film, and neither did Finn and Poe. So, it’s only fitting that J.J. Abrams announced that photography on Episode IX has wrapped with a photo of Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac hugging.

Awwwwww.

“It feels impossible, but today wrapped photography on Episode IX. There is no adequate way to thank this truly magical crew and cast. I’m forever indebted to you all,” tweeted Abrams, which is a weird title for a movie, but I’ll allow it.

Of course, there’s still lots for Abrams and hundreds of others left to do before Episode IX comes out, including special effects, ADR, the score, etc. But the final day of shooting for the third Star Wars trilogy is an important milestone, and you can see how much it means to Isaac, who appears to be crying. As for why Ridley turned away from the camera, I’m sure there’s already a thousand fan theories that she has a scar on her face, like Kylo Ren, or notice how she’s looking at the sun? REY SKYWALKER CONFIRMED (please, no).

Star Wars: Episode IX opens on December 20.

