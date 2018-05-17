Disney/Lucasfilm

After decades without any clear LGBTQ representation, Solo: A Star Wars Story is hinting that Lando Calrissian is pansexual. Meaning, in the context of the Star Wars universe, he’s into guys, gals, and droids. Even aliens. Lando is down for just about anything, and while this may be a surprise to some, novels and comics have made it clear that Lando is as open-minded as they come when it comes to the galaxy’s diverse pleasures.

With the subtext of Calrissian’s sexuality out there with the reviewers seeing Solo, Huffington Post decided to ask writer Jonathan Kasdan outright if Lando is pansexual. The son of Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, and The Force Awakens writer Lawrence Kasdan, was clear:

“I would say yes… There’s a fluidity to Donald and Billy Dee’s [portrayal of Lando’s] sexuality. I mean, I would have loved to have gotten a more explicitly LGBT character into this movie. I think it’s time, certainly, for that, and I love the fluidity ― sort of the spectrum of sexuality that Donald appeals to and that droids are a part of. He doesn’t make any hard and fast rules. I think it’s fun. I don’t know where it will go.”

The elder Kasdan didn’t want to make the answer quite as obvious, leaving more to the imagination of the viewer in referring to Lando’s possibly flirtatious droid, but this is now out there, and it adds layers to Lando’s flirtatious behavior over the years. Especially with this guy.

(Via Huffington Post / Polygon)