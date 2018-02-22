The ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Trailer Works Incredibly Well Set To The Beastie Boys Classic ‘Sabotage’

02.21.18 2 weeks ago

We don’t know much about the plot of Solo: A Star Wars Story just yet. We do know that it’s being described as a sort-of heist flick, and has a tone unlike any Star Wars before it, but for the most part, the trailer seems like every Star Wars preview — sweeping musical score, witty one-liners, callbacks, and hero shots. Not really that heist-y.

But now, thanks to Chris Galegar at the War Starts at Midnight podcast, a new trailer has been cut together from the Super Bowl TV spot and the official trailer that debuted in early February, and it’s on point.

Set to the 1994 Beastie Boys classic “Sabotage,” the Solo trailer shoots first and negotiates with Greedo later with a new energy appropriate for the youthful Han Solo. Every shot of the speeder chase, every smug look, it’s all interlinked with a song that defines the modern-day heist. There’s a total lack of mustaches or Han meeting Lando in a seedy motel (and it’s no trailer cut to the “I’m Solo” song), but it’s close to perfection.

This means we’ll have a Star Wars movie directed by Spike Jonze with a trailer to the Beastie’s “Intergalactic” roughly two movies after the Obi-Wan stand-alone story comes out, right? Right?!

