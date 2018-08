Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Okay, so here’s the score: Daft Punk was supposed to appear on “The Colbert Report,” but the duo got a better offer (MTV VMAs, pshaw), so they grabbed their helmets and bailed. But you know what? The resulting dance party Stephen put together is way cooler and more star-studded than any Daft Punk performance could ever be.

So, is there anyone out there who isn’t sick of “Get Lucky” yet?